Halo Infinite gameplay is going to be at E3 2019, looks like it's going to be a "next gen game"

Halo Infinite gameplay is going to be shown off at E3 2019 , which will be our first glimpse of what exactly is in store for those of us who still fondly remember those days of playing in Blood Gulch. Make sure you tune into the Xbox E3 2019 briefing (here's the E3 2019 schedule with all the details) to see it in action, and until then you might want to prepare yourself. Because apparently Halo Infinite is going to be a next-gen game, although it doesn't sound like Xbox Project Scarlett is going to be showing off any E3 2019 games .

via Brad Sams: Halo Infinite gameplay at E3 2019, "next-generation game", to be demoed with a PC + Xbox controller3 new Microsoft IPs to be announcedxCloud to be a focus of the show; "it does best Google's previously announced 10.7 TFs"More here https://t.co/cR8FmYV28q pic.twitter.com/amur9frM4GJune 4, 2019

Instead Halo Infinite is going to be played using a PC and Xbox controller. Presumably that's so the PC can run the game at settings close or equal to Xbox Project Scarlett, so the game we see during the Xbox briefing is hopefully going to be similar to the quality we'll get when it releases on consoles. Now thanks to a Fable 4 leak we know the fantasy RPG is being announced at E3 too (leaks have been coming hard and fast this year), so it's looking increasingly likely that Microsoft is going to make a lot of people very happy. Is that jinxing it? Maybe, but it's too late now. Because we're finally getting to see Halo frickin' Infinite!