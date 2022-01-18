Halo Infinite error codes, glitches and fixes

Halo Infinite error codes and glitches aren't quite as common as they are in some games, but they are there and you'll want error fixes for them regardless. As with any new and regularly changing game, errors and glitches can spring up from time to time in the wake of new updates or changes to Halo Infinite, so we'll be updating this page whenever they appear to make sure you're always in the loop. Whatever you're looking for when it comes to Halo Infinite error codes and fixes, just look below.

There was a problem with the dedicated server

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

If this message comes up in the wake of clicking on Halo Infinite multiplayer, it probably means that the fault isn't at your end. When the "problem with the dedicated server" message pops up, it's usually meant that the Halo servers themselves are currently non-functional. Reassuring for your own copy of the game, but it also means there's probably no fix you can implement to resolve the problem, which is frustrating. To make sure that your connections are valid, restart the game and check your own internet connection, but if that doesn't help, check with any of the official Twitter accounts to see if the devs have commented on it.

Error Code 0x80070424

(Image credit: Microsoft)

This one seems to affect mainly PC gamers, and seems, from what we understand, to be an issue with the installation of the game via the Xbox App or similar. It's not clear exactly what's gone wrong here, but the most successful approach as we understand it is to do the following:

Ensure all relevant apps are updated to their most current build via the Microsoft Store, including those you launch them through. If still no success, right click on them in the Start Menu and choose to Terminate, Repair and Reset each one. After that, search for Powershell app, run it as an administrator, and enter the following command: Get-AppxPackage -AllUsers| Foreach {Add-AppxPackage -DisableDevelopmentMode -Register “$($_.InstallLocation)\AppXManifest.xml”} Try to install Halo Infinite again.

If that doesn't work, the only thing we can suggest is to contact customer support for Microsoft and get their two cents on the issue. In fact, that's generally a good back-up plan for any of these fixes not immediately working.

Error Code 0x00000001

(Image credit: 343 Industries)

Another issue that seems to be affecting installation of the game, this one actually broadly affects any game downloaded on PC from the Xbox lineup. In this case it usually means that when you try to open the game, you're instead sent to the Gaming Services page on the Microsoft Store.

This one is a bit simpler and usually just means that you need to update something fundamental - usually Gaming Services, the Xbox App, or even your Windows OS. Make sure each of these are up to date as much as possible and try again.

Error Code 0x8007003

(Image credit: Microsoft)

This error seems to be fairly similar to 0x80070424 (catchy names, aren't they?), and we've seen some record of the same fix for that working here. However, if that doesn't work there's also this fix that seems to have helped some people:

Open your computer's Settings app

Select Accounts, then Sign-in options, then scroll down to the Privacy section

Turn off "Use my sign-in info to automatically finish setting up my device after an update or restart."

Restart your computer.

Error Code 0x80070005

(Image credit: 343 Industries)

This one seems to prevent players from installing the game beyond a certain point, usually about 49%. There's a few potential problems here, with a few potential fixes.

Make sure that you have space on your PC to download the game. Make sure you have at least 10GB more than you think you need, just to be certain.

It's possible that firewalls and anti-virus software are preventing it from being downloaded. Turn off Real-time protection in Windows Security, or the equivalent software you use.

Run Disk Cleanup on your computer to get rid of any conflicting files.

If the game is downloaded and installed but you're still getting this message, it may be because an error means your account isn't viewed as having permission to play it. Try playing offline, or contacting customer support.

