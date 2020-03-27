Halo 5 releases new REQ pack to fund coronavirus relief efforts

Halo 5 is offering a new REQ pack and a chance to help contribute to the fight against coronavirus.

The 'Relief and Recovery' REQ is a $10 purchase that will include five permanent REQs from the ultra-rare or better rarity, plus ten rare or better boost cards. From now until April 30, Microsoft is donating all proceeds from 'Relief and Recovery' pack purchases to GlobalGiving's Coronavirus Relief Fund. The official pack description reads, "You've got Spartans on the ground, and we're not going anywhere ... When fellow friends, fans, and family are in need, the Halo community is always ready to lend support."

According to GlobalGiving, the Coronavirus Relief Fund "will help stop the virus's spread and give communities on the front lines of the crisis the resources they need to act quickly and protect the most vulnerable." The donations have already helped:

Send doctors, nurses, and other front line responders to communities in need

Get masks, ventilators, and other lifesaving medical supplies to hospitals and clinics

Deliver essential items to struggling families and older individuals in quarantined cities and refugee camps

Feed children that rely on school meals as their only source of nutrition

Support hygiene awareness efforts.

In the midst of a global pandemic, it's truly heartwarming to see how the gaming community has stepped up to the virtual plate to help support relief efforts. Halo 5's REQ pack is just one of many ways developers and gamers alike have gotten involved, and I'd expect there to be many more innovative programs in the future.