GTA Online update brings three new radio stations and 250 tracks next week

When GTA Online's new Heist launches next Tuesday, it'll be accompanied by three brand new radio stations.

Announcing the three new stations earlier today, Rockstar revealed that Still Slipping Los Santos, Kult FM, and The Music Locker will all be arriving in GTA Online next week. They'll be complimenting the Cayo Perico Heist update on December 15 on all platforms.

Still Slipping features UK DJ Joy Orbison, setting up shop in Los Santos out of Mirror Park. Kult FM is hosted by none other than Julian Casablancas of The Strokes, and features a star-studded guest list to compliment. Rounding out the new trio of stations is The Music Locker, named after the VIP nightclub of the same name that's joining GTA Online alongside the Cayo Perico Heist on December 15. You can expect to hear tracks from guest DJs playing in the nightclub, such as Moodymann and others.

Additionally, there'll be a ton of new mixes coming to existing radio stations FlyLo FM and Worldwide FM. Combining the remixed tracks on these two stations with the all-new tracks on the three aforementioned stations, that's well over 250 brand new tracks coming to GTA Online next week on December 15.

It's going to be a big week in GTA Online next week, perhaps the biggest ever, as the Cayo Perico Heist and music update launches on Tuesday. As Rockstar previously revealed, the Cayo Perico Heist is going to be by far the biggest Heist mission in the whole of GTA Online, tasking players to raid a private island guarded by a heavily armed militia.

For a comprehensive list of the latest updates and changes introduced by Rockstar, head over to our GTA Online patch notes guide for more.