GTA Online patch notes: Celebrate the holidays with snow in Los Santos

The holidays have arrived in Los Santos, along with the latest GTA Online patch notes. This week, local business including The Diamond Casino and Resort are "decking their halls with towering trees, boughs of holly, and wreaths of glittering tinsel." There's holiday-themed clothing, accessories, and of course, weapons. And there's even a chance of some snow (not the drug kind), and over the entire week there'll be festive gifts that you can get for free, including Festive Bodysuits, Fireworks, Miniguns, Snacks, Armor, and tons of new toys.

This week's GTA Online Casino Car is the Grotti Furia supercar in a brilliant shade of Santa's suit red, so head to Legendary Motorsports to snatch this behemoth up. This week there's a bunch of gifts for anyone who plays GTA Online before December 24: Green Reindeer Lights Bodysuit, Firework Launcher, 20 Firework Rockets, and more. And if you log in on Christmas Day, you'll get a "totally free, fully weaponized, definitely dangerous, Invade and Persuade RC Tank with your name on it from Warstock Cache and Carry."

There's also a ton of gifts roiling out if you play before January 1, like the Vibrant Check and Red Swirl Motif Pajamas and the Burger Shot and Green Slaying Festive Sweaters. It's the game that keeps on giving.

GTA Online Lucky Wheel car

Take a spin at the Lucky Wheel for your chance to win two different holiday-themed cars - the Deck the Halls Livery Ocelot Ardent that's vinyl-wrapped in a holly pattern, and the Merry Cliquemas Livery Vapid Clique that's covered in snowflakes and tied with a pretty red bow. You'll also be able to win GTA$, RP, clothing when you spin the wheel. You can win the Deck the Halls Livery starting December 19 and the Merry Cliquemas Liver on December 25 - but every player will get the Deck The Halls Livery if they log onto GTA Online before Christmas Day.

GTA Online discounts and rewards

On top of the free festive gear, there's a bunch of holiday discounts you can enjoy. Check them all out below.

MC Clubhouses - 50% off

MC Business Properties - 50% off

Executive Offices - 50% off

Bunkers - 50% off

Hangars - 50% off

Facilities - 50% off

Pegassi Tezeract - 40% off

Imponte Deluxo - 30% off

Mammoth Avenger - 40% off

Mammoth Thruster - 40% off

Ocelot Stromberg - 40% off

Armored Kuruma - 40% off

Buckingham Akula - 40% off

HVY Insurgent Pick-Up Custom - 40% off

HVY APC - 40% off

HVY Barrage - 40% off

RCV - 40% off

And as usual, Twitch Prime members get some extra love - this week it's Pixel Pete's Arcade property in Paleto Bay for free, and an extra 10% off all holiday discounts.

That's all for this week - you can see the official updates from Rockstar on the Newswire .

