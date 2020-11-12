GTA Online Heist Challenge tasks players with stealing $100 billion within a week

Rockstar is challenging the entire GTA Online player base to steal $100 billion across the next week for a new challenge.

Below, you can check out details on the brand new Heist Challenge, which is active right now on PC, PS4, and Xbox One for GTA Online players. The entire player base now has six days, until October 18, to steal a cumulative $100 billion from GTA Online Heist Finales.

The Heist Challenge If the community can collectively steal GTA$100 Billion across all GTA Online Heist Finales between now and November 18th, we’ll reward everybody with a special new vehicle, free of charge for a limited time this December. Details: https://t.co/k4RdsMacv7 pic.twitter.com/X0PuQMS3M4November 12, 2020

If the GTA Online community can come together and complete this pretty monumental challenge, they'll all be rewarded with a free vehicle for their efforts. The vehicle itself hasn't been revealed right now, but Rockstar has stated it'll be free next month throughout December if the requirements are met.

$100 billion is a massive amount of the GTA Online community to obtain, even across three platforms, so Rockstar is helping out a little. From now until when the Heist Challenge ends on November 18, Casino Heist Setup Fees are discounted by 75%, so they're a lot easier on your virtual wallet.

On top of all this, Rockstar is giving all players $1 million GTA Dollars, if you log on between now and November 18. After this period, you'll be able to claim the free $1 million if you log in between November 18 and 25.

GTA 5 is coming to next-gen consoles at some point next year in 2021. From now until then, all GTA 5 players on PS4 will get $1 million GTA dollars every month, and GTA Online will be free for all PS5 owners for the first three months when the game makes the next-gen leap next year.

For an up-to-date log of all the latest changes and implementations made to GTA Online, head over to our GTA Online patch notes guide for more.