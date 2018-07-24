GTA Online: After Hours is live and you could get $5 million in-game for your nightclub pics

GTA Online: After Hours has gone live and Rockstar is tempting players to publicize their club shenanigans with in-game cash prizes. The update lets players build up their own nightclub as a front for bringing all their other criminal enterprises together under one roof - from your biker gang to your business organization. But it isn't just a front! It's also a club that you can make your own and turn into the most happening joint in town, complete with real-world DJs, a full-service bar, and yes, a dancing minigame.

GTA Online patch notes | How to make money fast in GTA Online | How to level up fast in GTA Online | GTA Online fastest cars | GTA Online best races | GTA Online best weapons | GTA Online Gunrunning | GTA Online Shark Card

Rockstar is encouraging GTA Online players to embrace their inner party animals by sharing images with the game's built-in screenshot "Snapmatic" app and tagging them #AFTERHOURS. The studio wants to see images that capture "the intoxicating spirit of a night out on the town" and the five best submissions will be rewarded with a prize of GTA$5,000,000 each. For comparison, you can buy the deed to the cheapest in-game nightclub to get your new venue started for $1,080,000 - so this should be a pretty good head start.

Here's some of your competition that's already out there. You have until Monday, July 30 to submit something better ( terms and conditions , as always, apply). And don't worry if you don't have the money to kick off your own club yet; you'll just have to make sure you get on the list for somebody else's - up to 30 players can cavort the night away in a single club.

This night took a turn

Lone Digger #GTA #GTAV #GTAOnline #AfterHours #RockstarGames #GTASnapmatic #GTAFSnapmatic #VideoGamePhotography pic.twitter.com/5TEH9wPnjxJuly 24, 2018

Glowing tables, fuzzy memories

In the day nothing mattersIt's the Night time that flatters.✨#AfterHours #GTAOnline #Snapmatic pic.twitter.com/Tsx4pKtQ6bJuly 24, 2018

Hit me with those laser beams!

Heaven or hell, let's rock

A post shared by Olli (@olli_gta) A photo posted by on on Jul 24, 2018 at 9:18am PDT

That's enough gawking at other people having fun - time to get out there and immortalize some digital debauchery yourself!

Not sure where to begin? Check out our handy guide for how to play GTA Online.