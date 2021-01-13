GTA 6 rumour claims it may feature a female protagonist

GTA 6 may feature a playable female protagonist according to a recent claim from Call of Duty leaker, Tom Henderson.

Henderson took to Twitter (as spotted by ComicBook.com) with the claim that GTA 6 will allegedly have "a playable male and female protagonist". While Henderson has been known to make accurate predictions with leaks in the world of Call of Duty, it's best to take this claim with a big pinch of salt - particularly since Henderson doesn't mention any source for this information.

For the first time ever in a GTA title, GTA 6 will have a playable female and male protagonist. #GTA6 #GTAVIJanuary 10, 2021

There's been a lot of speculation surrounding what direction the next installment in Rockstar's long-running open-world crime series could go in. One source of much debate is whether it will follow the same set-up as GTA 5 which included several playable protagonists you can switch between, or allow you to choose your own protagonist.

This latest GTA 6 rumour joins a sea of other claims that have been circulating over recent months. Back in November, fans began to dig into a GTA Online teaser which seemingly included a GTA 6 teaser . Coordinates in the trailer appeared to point to a remote location in northwest Virginia, which led many to question if that could be the potential setting for the next entry in the franchise.

Rockstar has yet to officially confirm the long-rumoured return of GTA, and it'll likely be some time before anything comes to light, but the game is thought to have been in the works for quite some time. For now, we can only speculate about the game, but with the release of the Xbox Series X and the PS5, it's long been the assumption that it will be a next-gen experience.

