Grab 12 months of Xbox Game Pass for 50% off ($50/£47) on Amazon and get 100s of new games for Christmas

It seems the Christmas spirit is alive and well at Microsoft and Amazon; they’re currently offering 12 months of Xbox Game Pass for $69.99 / £47.99 . Because the service normally goes for $119.99/£95.88, this is a hefty saving of 50%. It doesn’t seem like it’ll be around for long, either - the listing says it’ll end on Friday 21st December 2018. The Xbox Game Pass is basically gaming’s version of Netflix. Providing access to over 100 titles for as long as you hold a subscription (including exclusives like Sea of Thieves , Forza Horizon 4 , and a slew of backward-compatible Xbox 360 titles), it’s a good shout if you’re new to the console or are thinking of grabbing an Xbox One. Just be aware that some games also need Xbox Live Gold in order to function.

Happily, there’s no limit on how many games you can download - the only thing getting in your way is the size of your HDD (speaking of which, we’ve got you covered if you fancy buying an Xbox One external hard drive ). The list is always being added to as well. For instance, Microsoft recently threw in time-bending adventure Quantum Break and the rebooted Wolfenstein: The New Order . To keep an eye on new additions, visit our dedicated Xbox Game Pass page.

