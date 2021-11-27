Golden Joystick winner Life Is Strange: True Colors is 42% off in Cyber Monday Xbox deals

Pick up our Golden Joystick Award winner for Best Storytelling for 42% off this weekend

Cyber Monday Xbox deals are picking up this weekend and one of the best discounts we’ve seen so far is on Life is Strange: True Colors, which has been discounted by 42% in Amazon's latest gaming deals. You'll find the Golden Joystick Award winner for just $34.99 right now (was $59.99) - a record low price and a $25 saving. 

Over in the UK, you'll find the PS4 version discounted at Amazon as well - down to just £27.99, that's a 30% discount down from the £49.99 RRP. 

This is an especially exciting offer in today's Cyber Monday Xbox deals, as Life is Strange: True Colors actually only released back in September 2021. So if you were holding off to grab the latest installment in the series until its usual £49.99/$59.99 price tag had dropped - now is the perfect time to pick it up. 

True Colors is the fourth game in the Life is Strange series which loosely links to the events that happened in Life is Strange: Before the Storm, however, if you’ve never played any of the games in the choice-based series, this is also a great place to get started. Still not convinced this game is worth playing? What if we tell you that we awarded it a Golden Joystick Award for best storytelling just a few nights ago? 

You'll find more on these early Cyber Monday Xbox deals just below, but we're also rounding up plenty of Cyber Monday PS5 deals as well. 

$59.99

Life is Strange: True Colors - Xbox Series X | $59.99
$34.99 at Amazon US
Save $25 - You can pick up the next-gen version of Life is Strange: True Colors for $34.99 rather than the usual $59.99 - again, just a few months post-launch. If you haven't played this game already, take this as your sign to give it a go!

View Deal
Life is Strange: True Colors PS4| £

Life is Strange: True Colors PS4| £49.99 £27.99 at Amazon UK
Save £22 - Take on the role of Alex Chen, a young woman with the power of empathy who is able to see and feel other people's emotions, in the latest game in the Life is Strange series. As we mentioned above, this is a huge steal for just £27.99 especially since the game was only released just a few months prior. 

View Deal

