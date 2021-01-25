Godzilla vs. Kong trailer may be hiding its monstrous main villain in plain sight

Godzilla vs. Kong might be the main event, but it’s in danger of turning into a triple threat. Eagle-eyed fans have spotted a potentially major villain hiding in the first trailer for the Legendary/Warner Bros. MonsterVerse blockbuster.

Possible spoilers ahead for Godzilla vs. Kong – so be prepared!

The first 10 seconds of the trailer sees what looks like a Godzilla-style monster laying siege to a city. Except, last time we checked, Godzilla didn’t have glowing red eyes. Our kaiju knowledge would suggest that it’s actually Mechagodzilla, a robotic creation, potentially being controlled by shadowy group Monarch.

IS THAT MECHAGODZILLA IN THE FIRST 10 SECONDS OF THE TRAILER? IT IS! ITS BIG MECHA-G!!! pic.twitter.com/exO3DMLCMbJanuary 24, 2021

Furthering the theory is another shot from later in the Godzilla vs. Kong trailer. There, a computer screen quite clearly has the blueprint for Mechagodzilla being shown off in the background.

Mechagodzilla was first introduced into the Godzilla franchise way back in 1974 and, since then, has had a storied history in various movies in Japan. However, if the Godzilla-with-gears does make its way into Godzilla vs. Kong, this will be the first time the villain has been seen by Western audiences.

*Mechagodzilla has entered the chat* #GodzillaVsKong pic.twitter.com/tszzZYBm6GJanuary 24, 2021

So, what does this mean for the movie? Godzilla vs. Kong vs. Mechagodzilla is a mouthful of a title – and might not even happen. Some fans expect Godzilla and Kong to duke it out early in the movie before teaming up and turning their attention to the Big Bad of the MonsterVerse.

Its Mechagodzilla , the real godzilla an kong are gonna end up teaming to together an then they will fight each other.January 25, 2021

Starring Millie Bobbie Brown, Alexander Skarsgard, Rebecca Hall, and Brian Tyree Henry, Godzilla vs. Kong hits theaters and HBO Max on March 26. For more on 2021’s cinema lineup, check out our movie release dates guide.