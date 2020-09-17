Godfall confirmed as a PS5 launch title

Gearbox Software has announced that Godfall is a PS5 launch title, releasing right alongside Sony's next-gen console on November 12.

It's also releasing on PC via the Epic Games Store on the same day. Godfall pre-orders are open now for PC, but we'll need to wait a little bit longer to pre-order it for PS5. Unlike most other upcoming PS5 games, Godfall is a purely next-gen game, as Gearbox hasn't revealed plans to release it on PS4.

Godfall is officially launching on November 12 for the PlayStation 5 & PC via Epic Games Store!

If you are planning on pre-ordering Godfall, you'll want to know about the different editions and pre-order bonuses. You can get the full details here, but basically you've got the Godfall Standard ($59.99) edition, which includes the base game; the Deluxe Edition ($79.99), which includes the base game and expansion 1; and the Ascended Edition ($89.99), which includes the base game, expansion 1, and Godfall Ascended "digital cosmetic contents." Considering the apparent shift to Sony-published PS5 games being $70, Godfall seems fairly priced on paper.

Whatever Godfall edition you decide on, it sounds like you'll be spared the burden of future purchases via microtransactions and the like. Back in July, Technical Producer Richard Heyne was asked in an interview about Godfall's pricing and content structure. "We don't consider the game a service," Heyne replied. "There are no microtransactions in Godfall, but we are planning that there is plenty of content for the player to dig into once Macros is defeated."

