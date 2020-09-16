PS5 games from Sony will be priced up to $70/£70, Jim Ryan says

Sony released the official PS5 launch game lineup after today's showcase, and many games on the list are $70/£70 rather than the traditional $60, confirming once again that some next-gen games will receive a mark-up.

Astro’s Playroom (pre-installed on all PS5s)

Demon’s Souls – US$69.99/¥7,900/€79.99/£69.99 (RRP)

Destruction All Stars – US$69.99/¥7,900/€79.99/£69.99 (RRP)

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – US$49.99/¥5,900/€59.99/£51.99 (RRP)

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Mile Morales Ultimate Edition – US$69.99/¥7,900/€79.99/£69.99 (RRP)

Sackboy: A Big Adventure – US$59.99/¥6,900/€69.99/£59.99 (RRP)

Both the Demon's Souls remake and Destruction All Stars will retail for $70/£70, while Sackboy: A Big Adventure will go for the standard $60/€70. Demon's Souls is an especially interesting case because, while it will also be on PC, it's a timed console exclusive on PS5. Oh, and while it is technically $70/£70, the Ultimate Edition of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is in a category of its own here because it also comes with a remastered version of the 2018's Marvel's Spider-Man.

"These newly revealed titles, along with the games we’ve shown previously, represent the best lineup we’ve ever seen in PlayStation history," Sony president and CEO Jim Ryan said in a blog post . "Games like Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War, and Demon’s Souls will launch alongside the console. Our own Worldwide Studios titles will be priced from US$49.99 to US$69.99 (RRP) on PS5."

These aren't the first next-gen games to receive a price hike, and they certainly won't be the last. With impeccable timing, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick recently defended the price increase on next-gen games on the grounds that development costs have risen greatly while game prices have not, and modern games "deliver a much, much bigger" experience than the $60 games of 10 years ago.