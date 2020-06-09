Popular

God of War gameplay director confirms Sony Santa Monica will be involved with PS5 Future of Gaming showcase

Could this be a God of War 2 teaser?

The gameplay director for Sony Santa Monica has strongly hinted that the studio will be showing "what the future has in store" at this week's PS5 Future of Gaming showcase.

Just what Sony Santa Monica could be debuting or detailing at the PS5 Future of Gaming stream is currently unknown, but naturally the gaming hive mind is leaning towards a God of War 2 confirmation or teaser trailer. As we previously reported, Sony Santa Monica has been hiring people with previous and next-gen experience, so it's not a stretch to consider that the PS5 event could debut a God of War 2 teaser. That Jeet Shroff, the gameplay director for God of War, would implore you to join the studio at the PS5 event in order to get details certainly adds fuel to the God of War 2 rumor fire. There could be a chance though that he's just drumming up support for the show in general.  

Back in January of this year, GamesRadar reported that Sony Santa Monica's narrative animator Kim Newman shared a picture of herself in a mo-cap suit on Twitter, which may have implied the God of War sequel was already in the works. And within this year, Cory Barlog has also spoken about what God of War 2's story could focus on in a PlayStation Access interview. 

As we previously reported, the PS5 Future of Gaming showcase was moved from Thursday, June 4 to this Thursday, June 11 at 1pm PDT / 4pm EST / 9pm BST to honor the Black Lives Matter movement and "allow for more voices to be heard."

