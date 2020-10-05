GLOW canceled by Netflix despite being renewed for a fourth season

GLOW has officially been canceled by Netflix, according to Deadline .

The dramedy about women wrestlers was renewed for a fourth and final season and was about three weeks into filming when production was halted in mid-March due to COVID-19. Since then, filming has not resumed, and in the interim, it seems Netflix decided to cancel the show.

“COVID has killed actual humans. It’s a national tragedy and should be our focus. COVID also apparently took down our show,” series creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch told Deadline. “Netflix has decided not to finish filming the final season of GLOW. We were handed the creative freedom to make a complicated comedy about women and tell their stories. And wrestle. And now that’s gone. There’s a lot of shitty things happening in the world that are much bigger than this right now. But it still sucks that we don’t get to see these 15 women in a frame together again.”

In August, Netflix made a similar decision to cancel previously renewed shows The Society and I Am Not Okay With This due to COVID-19.

GLOW's concept as a series may have ultimately been its demise - the physical exertion required to shoot wrestling scenes coupled with a large cast of 20 people made it a largely unsafe production to take place during a pandemic. That's why it remained on hold for so long before it was ultimately canceled entirely. It's a damn shame, too, as it's brilliant.

At least the gorgeous ladies of wrestling can continue to pile drive our hearts through endlessly rewatching old episodes.