Ghostbusters: Afterlife trailer teases a new paranormal adventure

The Ghostbusters: Afterlife trailer has arrived, showcasing the new cast in action as they investigate a new incident of paranormal activity. Initially known as Ghostbusters 2020, the new movies will act as a sequel to the original Ghostbusters 2 and ignoring Paul Feig's all-female reboot. Watch the first Ghostbubsters: Afterlife trailer above.

The first official Ghostbusters: Afterlife photos were revealed late last week. In this early look, we saw Paul Rudd's unnamed teacher, Carrie Coon's family matriarch, and her children Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace. The new trailer offers us a more details on what's going on, and showcases how the new film will transport the series to rural America in contrast to the original Ghostbusters' busy Manhattan setting.

(Image credit: Columbia (Vanity Fair))

Ghostbusters: Afterlife centres around this young family after inheriting property and moving to a small town in Oklahoma. "As the family arrives at an old farm, they begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters," Reitman said. "Trevor and Phoebe are about to find out who their grandfather was and whether they’re ready to pick up the proton pack themselves."

(Image credit: Columbia (Vanity Fair))

Unlike the 2016 reboot, Ghostbusters: Afterlife exists in the same universe as the original 1984 classic. Director Jason Reitman calls it "a new adventure that connects back to the Manhattan Crossrip of 1984." Reitman's father, Ivan Reitman, directed the original 1984 classic and will return to Ghostbusters: Afterlife as producer.