Ghost of Tsushima shows off a beautiful new dynamic PS4 theme

A new ink-brush-styled Ghost of Tsushima dynamic theme can adorn your PS4 dashboard, if you pick up a special edition.

Developer Sucker Punch Productions revealed the new theme on its Twitter account. The special theme is available exclusively to those who pick up Ghost of Tsushima's Digital Deluxe Edition or its Collector's Edition. It starts off with a blank canvas, then details emerge of a samurai standing against a group of Mongol warriors as if they're being poured in with ink.

The theme is underscored by some tense violin music which will help put you in the proper state of mind for sneaking up behind invaders and stabbing them so, so many times

#GhostOfTsushima's Digital Deluxe Edition and Collector's Edition include this samurai PS4 Dynamic Theme. This is in addition to a Dynamic Theme based on our box art for pre-ordering any edition of the game: https://t.co/8RmOe6PUo3See more at https://t.co/i4d6Nh3c52 🗡️ pic.twitter.com/6lh2L05CCBMay 1, 2020

Anyone who puts in a Ghost of Tsushima pre-order will immediately receive a PS4 dynamic theme based on the game's box art, showing main character Jin in a moment of quiet contemplation with his scary mask. If you pre-order one of the special editions, you'll get both themes when they're available.

Ghost of Tsushima was recently pushed back from its original arrival date; it's now set to arrive on July 17 instead of June 26 (giving some room for The Last of Us 2's new release date). Considering it was first announced back in 2017, a few more weeks of waiting probably won't hurt too badly - and you can always re-watch that story trailer and try to pick out a few more details for the time being.

