Ghost of Tsushima PS5 game in development at Sucker Punch according to dev’s Linkedin

A Ghost of Tsushima PS5 game could have been inadvertently revealed by a Sucker Punch developer.



A spotted by ComicBook.com, Dave Molloy, the cinematic video producer for Ghost of Tsushima developer Sucker Punch, recently wrote on his Linkedin page that he was "presently working on a Ghost of Tsushima game for Sony PS5." Since then, this line in the 'About' section of Molloy's LinkedIn profile has been seemingly removed entirely.

Don't take this as confirmation that Sucker Punch is developing a sequel to Ghost of Tsushima for PS5, however. It's entirely possible that the developer could be working on a PS5 port for their 2020 game. Despite already running at a boosted 60FPS on Sony's next-gen console, Sucker Punch could still be working to bring new features to the PS5 version of the game, such as improved visuals, loading times, and haptic feedback for the Dualsense PS5 controller.

Despite this, it wouldn't be a huge surprise if Molloy's profile actually does refer to a full Ghost of Tsushima sequel on PS5. Last year in October, a job listing at developer Sucker Punch wanted someone to write stories set in feudal Japan, the same setting that Ghost of Tsushima used. Then earlier this month, a second job listing gave credence to a sequel being in development, seeking out someone with experience using Ghost of Tsushima's "core combat systems."

It also wouldn't be a surprise considering the astounding success of the new game. The game sold upwards of 1.9 million copies in under a month when it originally launched last year, and as of November 2020, Ghost of Tsushima had surpassed five million copies sold around the world.

