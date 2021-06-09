All Genshin Impact Conch locations in the 1.6 Echoing Tales event

Here’s all the Genshin Impact Conch locations to find during the Echoing Tales event. These Echoing Conches are scattered about the Golden Apple Archipelago map and function much like the Anemoculi and Geoculi in Mondstadt and Liyue respectively, with the Genshin Impact 1.6 event map containing its very own collectible scattered around these Genshin Impact Echoing Conch locations.

Besides the usual rewards, finding Echoing Conches will get you a unique character outfit for Barbara. The Echoing Tales event starts on June 9 and lasts for 42 days so you have that long to track down all the Genshin Impact Conch locations.

How to find Genshin Impact Conch locations

The Echoing Conches are scattered across the special Golden Apple Archipelago event map. These collectibles can be exchanged for a special Barbara summer outfit and other rewards (such as Primogems and level-up material).

Every Echoing Conch location will pop up on your mini map if you get close enough. You can collect a total of 32 Conches, but only five of them can be found on the first day of the Echoing Tales event.

To save you some searching time, we've listed every Echoing Conch location on the map. If you're missing a specific Conch, check their group and their position on the list. For example, the first Conch from the IV My Hero group would be indicated by the number 1 in the brackets behind the name (just like the last Conch in that group would be a 3).

Pudding Isle Genshin Impact Conch locations

Echoing Conch IV: My Hero (1): it’s on top of the western Pudding Isle. Echoing Conch VII: Island Bygones (6): just north of the Teleport Waypoint, behind the wooden crates.

Twinning Isle and Broken Isle Genshin Impact Conch locations

Echoing Conch I: Songs of a Distant Home (4): on top of the southernmost part of the southern Twinning Isle. Echoing Conch I: Songs of a Distant Home (3): start from the Teleport Waypoint, then walk to the east. Glide down to the lower cliff to find the Echoing Conch next to the tree. Echoing Conch VII: Island Bygones (7): Sail to the big isle northeast of the Broken Isle. The Echoing Conch is on the slightly lower cliff north of the peak.

Get the Barbara Summertime Sparkle outfit and other Echoing Conch rewards

Genshin Impact 1.6 introduces character skins for the first time. Although we’ve seen some fancy glider designs before, we haven’t been able to change our characters’ clothes up until now. The first special outfits in Genshin Impact 1.6 are made for five-star Anemo character Jean and four-star Hydro character Barbara.

You’ll have to pay if you want a summer outfit for Jean, but you can get the summer outfit for Barbara for free in the Echoing Tales event! Although there are 32 Conches in total, you can get the Barbara summer outfit with only 24 Echoing Conches.

Other Echoing Tales rewards consist of Primogems (60 Primogems in exchange for four Conches), talent level-up materials, ‘Hero’s Wit’ character experience, weapon enhancement material, and a lot of Mora.

