Genshin Impact Immernachtreich Apokalypse guide

The Genshin Impact Immernachtreich Apokalypse quest, also known as the Fischl Domain, is the third major questline during the Summertime Odyssey event. If you thought the previous Domains were hard, trust us; you haven’t tried the Immernachtreich Nightraven puzzles yet.

To save you from spending an eternity in the Fischl Domain, here’s a full Genshin Impact Immernachtreich Apokalypse walkthrough, including the ‘repair the bridge’ and the ‘toy castle’ puzzles.

And, if you're after help elsewhere, we've got a Genshin Impact Broken Isle puzzle guide and Genshin Impact Phantasmal Conch locations for some of the new puzzles.

Immernachtreich Apokalypse, Fischl Domain part one

Enter the castle

(Image credit: miHoYo)

To solve the first Immernachtreich Apokalypse puzzles, use the Gaze of the Deep mechanisms. If you interact with one of these mechanisms, they will give you ‘Nightraven Vision’, allowing you to change buildings. If it’s hard to position buildings correctly, try to keep an eye on the purple circle in the middle. The closer you get to the puzzle solution, the more visible it becomes.

To complete the “Enter the Castle” objective, place the bridge as shown on the left side of the picture. Then go upstairs and take the elevator down (stand in the middle to activate it). Use the Gaze of the Deep again, but this time on the upper bridge part, as shown on the right. Use the elevator again to enter the castle.

Repair the bridge

(Image credit: miHoYo)

To solve the Genshin Impact Repair the Bridge puzzle, walk all the way down and use the first Gaze of the Deep on the left bridge. It’s difficult to find the right position, so use the picture above for reference. You have to zoom in pretty far. After that, use the second Gaze of the Deep to move the remaining piece and successfully repair the bridge.

In the next area, you’ll find an optional puzzle with two more broken bridges. Use a Gaze of the Deep mechanism to repair the bridge, then take the nearby elevator to go up. Grab the Common Chest, then repeat the process with the other mechanism. After grabbing the second Common Chest, jump down on the ledge between the two bridges. Defeat the Hilichurls, then jump down again to obtain a Precious Chest containing a Nightwatch Contract.

After this, you will encounter a Nightraven called Leon. As he’s stuck in a labyrinth, your task is to get him out. We've got more details on how to save Leon the Nightraven in Genshin Impact at that link and you might want to to keep that page to hand as you'll have to rescue him two more times before you're done. For now though, you'll need to use the Gaze of the Deep nearest where you triggered Leon's cutscene to locate two more Gaze of the Deep mechanisms.

And that concludes the first part of the Fischl Domain. Go through the interlude quest in the Golden Apple Archipelago to start part two.

Immernachtreich Apokalypse, Fischl Domain part two

Repair the bridge and find the Phantasmal Conch

(Image credit: miHoYo)

To open the Fischl Domain again, you need to go up the mountain as instructed. However, there’s no need for climbing. You can find an elevator nearby.

To solve the first puzzle in this part of the Immernachtreich Apokalypse quest, you need to use the Gaze of the Deep to position the stone pillar over the gap in the bridge, as shown in the picture. Then continue on your way.

When you reach the final stone square before the wooden platform, do not forget to grab the Phantasmal Conch, “As the Noble’s Resolve”, on your right! There’s also a ladder leading down to a Precious Chest containing another Nightwatch Contract.

Repair the path

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Go to the wooden platform and aim the Gaze of the Deep at the top of the tower as shown in the picture. There’s no need to rotate the tower just yet. Follow the path upstairs until you see a Fatui Cryo Mage and a bunch of Hilichurls. Defeat them, and then rotate the square mechanism twice.

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Use the Gaze of the Deep a bit further below to match this image. The tower should be on its side, pointing to the right. After that, follow the path again and climb the ladder. You will see a bunch of Hilichurls to your right, and a wind current to your left. There’s also another rotation square in front of you.

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Turn the rotation mechanism once, then use the nearby gaze of the Deep. Zoom in as far as you can, and then move all the way to the left. Use the picture for reference.

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Before you climb the tower though, use the rotating square again and fly upwards through the wind current. Land on the rotating tower and use the Gaze of the Deep to repair the bridge on the other side.

Now you’re ready to climb the ladder and cross the bridge to the right (before starting the ‘Save Leon’ quest). Follow the road all the way to the end to obtain another Precious Chest with a Nightwatch Contract inside. Of course, there will be some enemies along the way.

Once inside the castle, another cutscene with Leon the raven will trigger. Like before, you need to rescue him, again using Gaze of the Deep mechanisms. Start with the one on the lower floor and work your way through moving the wooden boxes, the floating stone and the brown pillar.

Immernachtreich Apokalypse, Fischl Domain part three

Toy castle puzzle part 1

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Use Gaze of the Deep to place the block on the purple square at the bottom of the staircase. Cross the bridge and go through the cutscene. The next Immernachtreich Apokalypse objective is to find the missing toy castle pieces; one in the east and one in the west. We’ll start in the east.

Use the first Gaze of the Deep you see. Place the cube on the purple square as before, then climb the ladder.

Next, use the Gaze of the Deep in the east.

Then go clockwise to find the next one. You need to place the smaller, attached block on the purple square. Do the same thing with the third cube (see picture).

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Once you’ve solved the block puzzle, follow the path until you reach a seemingly dead end. All you need to do is glide down; there’s another block puzzle far below you. If you use the ladder on the right and walk around the corner, you will find another Precious Chest with a Nightwatch Contract.

Here’s how to solve the next Immernachtreich puzzle:

Use the Gaze of the Deep on the left first. Place the smaller block in front of the bigger one (see left part of the picture).

Place the smaller block in front of the bigger one (see left part of the picture). Use the other Gaze of the Deep, and place the smaller cube on the right (right part of the picture).

Next, use the wind currents to reach the stone staircase in the south (don’t land on the floating cubes). Take down the Hilichurls and collect the toy castle piece. You can take the elevator to go back.

Toy castle puzzle part 2

(Image credit: miHoYo)

We’ve got the first missing toy castle piece, so now we’re headed west to find the second one. After defeating the Hilichurls, use the Gaze of the Deep in front of you. Watch until the building has fully risen, then climb the ladder on the other side.

There’s a second Gaze of the Deep here, but you can’t use it yet. Instead, glide down to the third Gaze of the Deep below (see picture). Use that one to rotate the tower, and then take the elevator upwards. Interact with the previous Gaze to complete the ladder, and then follow the path until you see the final missing toy castle piece.

Toy castle puzzle part 3

(Image credit: miHoYo)

You can either use the wind currents to return to the toy castle directly, or jump down to collect another Nightwatch Contract. Use the Night Raven sight to solve the toy castle puzzle as shown in the picture (move to the left, zoom in).

Congratulations, at last the Immernachtreich toy castle puzzle is complete! Next, use the wind currents in front of you to travel to the large castle. Guess what? It’s time to save Leon for the third and final time. Start with the Gaze of the Deep on his right and using it move the cubes on to square on the wall, which will also involve using the Nightraven vision.

After completing the Save Leon puzzle, walk upstairs to close the final book.

Complete the Fischl Domain

(Image credit: miHoYo)

You didn’t think you were done yet, did you? After a run-in with Fischl’s evil twin, you will find yourself suddenly trapped in a maze. Here’s how to solve this final part of the Immernachtreich Domain:

Go straight ahead, then turn left when you can’t go any further. Repeat that two times.

When the path splits in two, go right.

At the next two splits, go left.

You should be able to spot evil Fischl at the top of the staircase. Walk up to her to trigger the final cutscene, and (finally!) complete the Immernachtreich Apokalypse quest!