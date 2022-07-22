The Genshin Impact Drama Phantasmagoria quest is part of the Summertime Odyssey Event. After speaking to a Nightraven, you will join a theater troupe and help with their performances all around Twinning isle. There are two problems though: you need to find the hidden Drama Phantasmagoria Interlude locations, and you need to place the Nightravens on the stage in the correct order.

Whether you need help with either or both, here’s a full Genshin Impact Drama Phantasmagoria guide.

How to complete Drama Phantasmagoria in Genshin Impact

(Image credit: miHoYo)

First, finish Fischl’s Domain, which our Genshin Impact Immernachtreich Apokalypse guide can help with, to unlock the Drama Phantasmagoria quest. Once that’s done, the quest will appear as a blue exclamation mark in the northeastern corner of Twinning Isle (inside the castle). Speak to the Nightraven to start the quest.

To solve the Drama Phantasmagoria Nightraven puzzles, listen carefully to the story, and then pick up the Nightraven whose lines correspond to what has been said. Finding the right order is tricky, although hopefully easier then when you had to save Leon the Nightraven in Genshin Impact, but the placement on the stage is easy; always put the Nightravens in the spotlight. If you don’t want to figure out the correct dialogue order by yourself, we have all the puzzle solutions below.

Drama Phantasmagoria: finish acting out the prologue

(Image credit: miHoYo)

After starting the quest, take the following steps to complete the Drama Phantasmagoria Prologue:

Interact with the notice board on the left side of the stage.

Wait for the first Nightraven to say his lines. When the new Nightraven spawns in front of the stage, pick him up (“help the actor take the stage”) and place him in the spotlight on the left side of the stage.

Watch until the curtain falls, then choose “watch the second half” on the notice board.

This time, there are three Nightravens to choose from. Place them on the stage in the order shown in the picture (left, right, then middle).

Watch until the curtain falls, then talk to the Head of Theater to complete the first part of Drama Phantasmagoria.

Drama Phantasmagoria Interlude locations

(Image credit: miHoYo)

After the play ends, the Head of Theater will tell you to find the three Interlude Stages. However, as he doesn’t tell you their location, here’s where you should go.

Interlude one: glide down to the east side of the island. The first Drama Phantasmagoria Interlude is next to the beach.

Interlude two: on the small island east of Twinning Isle. Best to take a Waverider to get there.

Interlude three: use the southern Teleport Waypoint, the Drama Phantasmagoria Interlude location is right next to it.

Finale (location four): after Interlude three, walk to the north side of the island. The stage is close to the stone bridge.

Drama Phantasmagoria Interlude one

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Repeat the same steps as during the prologue: interact with the notice board to start the play, wait until the Nightravens spawn, then place them on the stage in the correct order. Here’s how to do it:

First half: left to right.

Second half: right to left. Important: do not use the extra raven on the left.

Drama Phantasmagoria Interlude two

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Here’s the correct order for Drama Phantasmagoria Interlude two. Beware of the invisible Nightraven and the decoy on the left.

First half: middle-left-right. Initially, you will only see two Nightravens. Interact with the spotlight on the right to make the third Raven appear.

Second half: right to left. A fourth Nightraven will spawn on the left, but you need to ignore that one.

Drama Phantasmagoria Interlude three

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Here’s the solution for Drama Phantasmagoria Interlude three. Beware that one of the Nightravens in the second half is quite far from the stage.

First half: left to right.

Second half: as seen from the left side: first the middle three (between the benches), then the one that’s standing on the path away from the stage. A short cutscene will play before you can take him to the stage. After that, pick up the final Nightraven left in front of the stage.

Drama Phantasmagoria: finish acting out the finale

(Image credit: miHoYo)

After completing the Interlude, speak to the Nightraven next to the stage. Then go further north to find the final stage of Drama Phantasmagoria.

First half: right-left-middle.

Second half: left to right.

That concludes the Genshin Impact Drama Phantasmagoria quest. But you won’t leave empty handed; as a reward, you will receive a picture of the Traveler and the Twilight Theater troupe to place in your Serenitea Pot.