How to save Leon in the Genshin Impact Nightraven puzzle

Knowing how to save Leon in Genshin Impact is the key to completing every stage of the Fischl Domain during the Immernachtreich Apokalypse quest. If you manage to free the stone Nightraven from his maze, he will give you a password to unlock a sealed door.

The Leon puzzle in Genshin Impact features Gaze of the Deep mechanisms, just like the other puzzles in the Fisch Domain. Here’s how to use them correctly. Oh, and if you need help with other parts of the quest, here's our Genshin Impact Immernachtreich Apokalypse guide.

Genshin Impact Save Leon puzzle 1

(Image credit: miHoYo)

You will run into Leon the Nightraven near the end of the first Fischl Domain stage. Simply go to the yellow quest marker to trigger his first cutscene.

Use the Gaze of the Deep that’s closest to where you just triggered the cutscene. Zoom in as far as you can and move the camera up to bridge the gap.

Move clockwise to the next Gaze of the Deep. Move the camera up, but zoom out this time.

Go to the final Gaze of the Deep. Move the camera up and to the right. No need to zoom in or out.

Genshin Impact Save Leon puzzle 2

(Image credit: miHoYo)

When you reach the end of the second stage of Fischl’s Domain, here’s how to solve the second Save Leon puzzle:

Glide down to the lower floor, or use the ladder on the opposite side of the room. Start this Immernachtreich puzzle by operating the Gaze of the Deep that is closest to the castle entrance (on the east side).

Move the wooden boxes to the right and almost fully zoom in.

Go clockwise to the next Gaze of the Deep, the middle one, and position the floating stone over the gap near Leon’s position. You’ll have to zoom in a bit.

And finally, use the final Gaze of the Deep to place the brown pillar in front of the gap. Move the camera to the left and zoom in as far as you can.

Genshin Impact Save Leon puzzle 3

(Image credit: miHoYo)

You’re nearly done with the Fischl Domain, but there’s one more Save Leon puzzle to complete. Here’s how to do it:

If you face Leon, you will see a Gaze of the Deep on his right. Glide down there and move the cube towards the right, so it fits the purple square on the wall. Zoom in almost as far as you can.

Next, use the Nightraven Vision in the corner down below. You need to zoom out very far.

And finally, use the wind current to float up to the higher floor. Aim the final Gaze of the Deep at the remaining cube. You need to zoom in a bit and move the camera slightly down.

And that’s it! You successfully managed to save our new Nightraven friend Leon. All there’s left to do is to complete the final part of the Fischl Domain.