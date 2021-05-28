Genshin Impact 1.6 update debuts sailing and a new storyline in June

Genshin Impact's 1.6 update is launching on June 9, and there's a lot of new content to delve into.

If you've completed the main storyline in Liyue, then you're really in for a treat with Genshin Impact's 1.6 update. The new Midsummer Island Adventure seasonal event sees the player sailing aboard a boat called the Waverider, adventuring around the high seas with Klee in an attempt to stop Dodoco being taken away from her.

Set sail for adventure in Genshin Impact’s 1.6 update ⛵ Pilot the Waverider boat to destroy enemy towers and encampments. More details on the June 9 update: https://t.co/ZQ7BQ2Ce5n pic.twitter.com/OeFYnrwNwhMay 28, 2021 See more

This new story event will be split into four parts. In the first stage, which is launching alongside the 1.6 update in Genshin Impact next month, players will be able to destroy enemy towers and encampments while captaining the Waverider, through either utilizing the boat's cannons, or through close combat.

For part two of the Midsummer Island Adventure, players will be challenged in a race that'll put our flying and sailing skills to the test. The penultimate part three will test our mettle in combat with a new enemy called Maguu Kenki, before part four rounds out the event with the player clearing monster encampments using three different kinds of Harpastum Bombs.

(Image credit: miHoYo)

With this new event comes two new currencies: Shiny Flotsam, and Mini Harpastrum. Through completing the challenges set out by the four stages of the Midsummer Island Adventure we highlighted earlier, you'll obtain these two currencies, which you can then spend at the Event Shop for exclusive new rewards, as well as various resources.

Additionally, you'll be able to purchase two new Summer-themed outfits for Jean and Barbara during the Midsummer Island Adventure event. Whereas Jean's outfit can only be purchased through the aforementioned Event Shop, Barbara's outfit (which you can see just below) can be earned for free by taking part in the Echoing Tales event.

(Image credit: miHoYo)

It wouldn't be a new Genshin Impact update without a brand new playable character. Kaedehara Kazuha is the first playable character from the Inazuma region of miHoYo's game, and will officially be making his debut with versatile combat skills and ally buff abilities in update 1.6.

Additionally, miHoYo takes a moment to talk about the latest patch to hit Genshin Impact, over on the PlayStation Blog. The developer states that the recent patch was enabled on PlayStation platforms to improve the game's performance from "several perspectives," one of which was the frame rate on both the PS4 and PS5 versions of Genshin Impact.

There's not long now to wait until Genshin Impact's 1.6 update officially arrives on June 9 on all platforms. miHoYo's new updates for their open-world RPG are always a treat, and provide an excellent opportunity for seasoned players to return to the game for some brand new content.

Genshin impact Dainsleif Bough Keeper answers | Genshin Impact tips | Genshin Impact Anemoculus | Genshin Impact wishes and codes | Best Genshin Impact characters | Genshin Impact Dragonspine Stone Tablets | Genshin Impact Lost in the Snow | Genshin Impact Frostbearing Tree and Crimson Agate | How to reroll in Genshin Impact