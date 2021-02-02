Netflix is making a movie based on the GameStop and Reddit stock controversy

Netflix certainly isn’t short of ideas. The streamer has plans for an original movie based on the recent Reddit-driven soaring of GameStop stock – joining two more projects about the same subject that are both currently in the works.

Not much is known about the Netflix GameStop movie – it is, after all, based on ongoing events – but Deadline reports that Oscar-winning writer Mark Boal (The Hurt Locker) is in talks to pen the script. The only other talent attached is To All The Boys I Loved actor Noah Centineo, who is set to play a "major role."

Deadline has also revealed that a TV series is in the works. To The Moon, referencing the oft-quoted phrase used on the WallStreetBets subreddit to highlight a sharp rise in stock price, will be produced by newcomers Pinky Promise and is being shopped around to potential buyers imminently.

And that’s not all. If you’re still catching up, To The Moon and the Netflix movie join a recently-announced, MGM-bought project. The untitled movie is set to be based on Ben Mezrich (author of the book which was adapted into The Social Network) and his plans for a book on the Reddit drama.

The controversy, which featured a widescale snapping up of GameStop stock on Reddit to send its stock exchange prices rocketing, is going to be a compelling story worth telling. More than once, too. The Social Network’s critical and commercial success has proven tempting and, after Wall Street, Reddit has seemingly swayed Hollywood too.

Find out what else Netflix has in store with the full list of its 2021 movie lineup, plus catch up on some of the best Netflix shows.