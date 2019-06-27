Game Critics Awards Best of E3 2019 winners: Here are the victors and nominees for every category

The list of E3 2019 games was long and good, and now the Game Critics Awards have narrowed down their picks for the Best of E3 2019 to 17 winners. More than 50 media and influencer outlets from around the world (including GamesRadar+) cast their votes for 48 products across multiple categories, and the Game Critics Awards are finally ready to share the results.

Before you start wondering where games like Marvel's Avengers and Halo Infinite are, part of the criteria for voting was that each game must have been playable for at least five minutes at the show. That also ruled out Cyberpunk 2077, though it still didn't leave empty-handed from the awards. Here are the nominees and winners for each category.

Best of Show

Final Fantasy 7 Remake (Winner)

Borderlands 3

Doom Eternal

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

The Outer Worlds

Watch Dogs: Legion

Best Original Game

The Outer Worlds (Winner)

12 Minutes

Bleeding Edge

Control

John Wick Hex

Best Console Game

Final Fantasy 7 Remake (Winner)

Luigi’s Mansion 3

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Watch Dogs: Legion

Best PC Game

Doom Eternal (Winner)

Borderlands 3

Control

The Outer Worlds

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

Best VR/AR Game

Phantom: Covert Ops (Winner)

Asgard’s Wrath

Lone Echo II

Minecraft Earth

Sniper Elite VR

Best Hardware/Peripheral

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 (Winner)

Sega Genesis Mini

Smach Z

Best Action Game

Doom Eternal (Winner)

Borderlands 3

Call of Duty Modern Warfare

Gears 5

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

Best Action/Adventure

Watch Dogs: Legion (Winner)

Control

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

Best RPG

Final Fantasy 7 Remake (Winner)

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

Monster Hunter: World Iceborne

Pokemon Sword and Shield

The Outer Worlds

Best Racing Game

Crash Team Racing (Winner)

F1 2019

Forza Horizon 4: LEGO Speed Champions

GRID

Best Sports Game

eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020 (Winner)

Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

Madden NFL 20

Roller Champions

Best Strategy Game

John Wick Hex (Winner)

Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition

Desperados 3

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Phoenix Point

Best Family/Social Game

Luigi's Mansion 3 (Winner)

Fall Guys

Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

Minecraft Dungeons

Pokemon Sword and Shield

Best Online Multiplayer

Call of Duty Modern Warfare (Winner)

Bleeding Edge

Gears 5

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

Best Independent Game

12 Minutes (Winner)

Carrion

Fall Guys

John Wick Hex

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Best Ongoing Game

Destiny 2 (Winner)

Final Fantasy 14

Fortnite

Monster Hunter: World

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

Special Commendations for Graphics

Cyberpunk 2077

Start saving money for these big games now with some preview picks from the best Amazon Prime Day game deals, or watch our video preview of Watch Dogs: Legion, one of the biggest games at E3.