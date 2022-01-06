Gal Gadot says Cleopatra movie is a story the world "needs to hear" now

Gal Gadot has spoken out about her upcoming Cleopatra movie, saying it's what the world needs to hear.

"I can’t reveal a lot, but I can tell you that we’re going to celebrate the Cleopatra story," Gadot said in an interview with InStyle magazine . "We’re going to show not just how sexy and appealing she was, but how strategic and smart, and how much impact she had and still has on the world we’re living in today. I’ve watched all the Cleopatra movies throughout history, but I feel like we’re telling the story the world needs to hear now."

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier helmer Kari Skogland will direct the movie, taking over from Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins who has now moved into a producing role to focus on other projects (including Wonder Woman 3). Skogland's other directing credits include episodes of The Handmaid's Tale, The Walking Dead, The Americans, and House of Cards.

The movie received criticism after Gadot was cast as an Israeli actor playing the Ancient Egyptian queen. She addressed the comments back in 2020, saying: "People are people, and with me I want to celebrate the legacy of Cleopatra and honor this amazing historic icon that I admire so much…You know, anybody can make this movie and anybody can go ahead and do it. I’m very passionate that I’m going to do my own too."