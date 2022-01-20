Future Games Show Spring Showcase to broadcast on March 24

GamesRadar is delighted to confirm our first flagship games showcase of 2022, the Future Games Show Spring Showcase, broadcasting on March 24.

The Future Games Show is a multiformat games broadcast which delivers over an hour of exciting new trailers, announcements, developer interviews, and playable demos - from experimental indies to AAA blockbusters - which has reached over 150 million viewers over five shows since its debut in June 2020.

The event provides a platform for major releases and smaller projects alike, showcasing the full array of the most-exciting developments in gaming. The FGS: Spring Showcase is the first of three digital events planned for 2022, with further broadcasts set for June and August.



Read on for details on how to take part in the Future Games Show and the launch of our new official co-streamer program.



What is the Future Games Show?

The Future Games Show is GamesRadar’s flagship games showcase, which has featured over 200 games from publishers including Square Enix, Warner Bros. Games, Team17, Sony, Sega, Frontier, Ubisoft, Devolver and many more leading developers.



The event is broadcast live on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook and all major streaming platforms, and hosted by famous video-game voice actors. Previous show hosts include Nolan North and Emily Rose (Uncharted), David Hayter and Debi Mae-West (Metal Gear Solid) and Troy Baker and Laura Bailey (The Last of Us 2).



You can find out everything you need to know about the Future Games Show right here and watch highlights from previous shows.

How to take part in the Future Games Show

Sifu, by Sloclap, made a special appearance in last year's Future Games Show Spring Showcase. (Image credit: SloClap)

The Future Games Show is the ideal way to debut your unannounced game, share new information about an existing title, and reach new audiences. The Future Games Show has reached over 150 million viewers to date, with many titles seeing huge increases in Steam wishlists from appearing in the show.



Indie or AAA, we want to showcase the most exciting and innovative games of 2022 and beyond, with all titles considered for broadcast.



Developers can nominate their game by filling in the Future Games Show 2022 nomination form or getting in touch via the addresses below:



To take part in the Future Games Show please contact:

Editorial:

daniel.dawkins@futurenet.com - Content Director

james.jarvis@futurenet.com - Executive Producer

Sponsorship:

tom.parkinson@futurenet.com - Commercial Lead (UK)

melissa.makhmaltchi@futurenet.com - Commercial Lead (US)

How to watch the Future Games Show

The Future Games Show is broadcast on Twitch, YouTube, Twitter and all major streaming platforms, including Steam. (Image credit: Future)

The Future Games Show will broadcast three events during 2022:

Future Games Show: Spring Showcase - March 24, 2022

Future Games Show @E3 - June 11, 2022 (TBC)

Future Games Show @Gamescom - August 24, 2022 (TBC)

You can watch future events by subscribing to GamesRadar's Twitch, our Facebook page, YouTube channel, Twitter, and the website, GamesRadar.com.

How to join the Future Games Show official co-streamer program

(Image credit: Future)

The Future Games Show is launching a new co-streamer program for 2022, with benefits including:

Official co-streamer asset pack

A chance to be listed on GamesRadar as an official co-streaming partner

Early access to show partner information and announcements

A chance to enter VIP co-streamer programs with merchandise from featured partners

The official co-streamer program is open to anyone, whether you’re an established broadcaster, or starting to grow your community.



You can apply for the Future Games Show Official Co-Streamer Program right here.

