Future Games Show Spring Showcase to broadcast on March 23

GamesRadar+ is thrilled to confirm our first digital games showcase of 2023, the Future Games Show Spring Showcase, broadcasting on March 23.

The Future Games Show (FGS) invites you to discover something new in our upcoming multiformat games broadcast which will deliver over an hour of exciting new trailers, announcements, developer interviews, and playable demos.



FGS is rapidly becoming one of the best ways to find exciting, unusual, new games with previous shows including the world premieres of inventive puzzler The Case of The Golden Idol, and Sam Barlow’s interactive trilogy Immortality. The Future Games Show has also featured AAA blockbusters, from LEGO Star Wars to Death Stranding, reaching over 300 million viewers since its debut in June 2020.



We look forward to showcasing some of the most-exciting developments in gaming this 2023 and beyond. FGS Spring Showcase will take a special look at the very best in virtual reality gaming, in a new section containing titles from PlayStation VR 2, HTC Vive, Oculus Quest and more popular VR hardware.



The FGS: Spring Showcase is the first of three digital events planned for 2023, with further broadcasts set for June and August. Read on for details on how to take part in the Future Games Show and join our growing official co-streamer program.

What is the Future Games Show?

The Future Games Show is GamesRadar’s flagship games showcase, which has featured over 400 games from publishers including Square Enix, Private Division, Kojima Productions, Warner Bros. Games, Team17, Sony, Sega, Frontier, Ubisoft, Devolver and many more leading developers.



The event is broadcast live on Twitch (opens in new tab), YouTube (opens in new tab), Facebook (opens in new tab) and all major streaming platforms, and hosted by famous video-game voice actors. Previous show hosts include Christopher Judge (Kratos, God of War) and Danielle Bisutti (Freya, God of War), Denise Gough (Dedra Meero, Andor) and Doug Cockle (Geralt, The Witcher III) and Troy Baker and Laura Bailey (The Last of Us 2).



You can find out everything you need to know about the Future Games Show right here and watch highlights from previous shows.

How to take part in the Future Games Show

The Future Games Show is the ideal way to debut your unannounced game, share new information about an existing title, and reach new audiences. The Future Games Show has reached over 300 million viewers to date, averaging over 30 million views across all content from each show, with many titles seeing huge increases in Steam wishlists from appearing in the event.



Indie or AAA - console, PC, VR or mobile - we want to showcase the most exciting and innovative games of 2023 and beyond, with all titles considered for broadcast.



Developers can nominate their game by filling in the Future Games Show 2023 nomination form (opens in new tab) or getting in touch via the addresses below:



To take part in the Future Games Show please contact:

Editorial:

daniel.dawkins@futurenet.com (opens in new tab) - Content Director

james.jarvis@futurenet.com (opens in new tab) - Executive Producer

Sponsorship:

tom.parkinson@futurenet.com (opens in new tab) - Commercial Lead (UK)

melissa.makhmaltchi@futurenet.com (opens in new tab) - Commercial Lead (US)

Want to feature your game in the FGS VR showcase?

As above, you can get in touch with the Future Games Show via the email addresses listed or the FGS 2023 Consideration Form (opens in new tab). The FGS Spring Showcase will contain a special section focused on the best and most exciting new VR games available on multiple virtual reality platforms including PlayStation VR 2, Oculus Quest and HTC Vive among others. We'd be delighted to share trailers, development footage or developer interviews.

How to watch the Future Games Show

The Future Games Show will broadcast three events during 2023:

Future Games Show: Spring Showcase - March 23, 2023

Future Games Show @E3 - June 11, 2023 (TBC)

Future Games Show @Gamescom - August 23, 2023 (TBC)

You can watch future events by subscribing to GamesRadar's Twitch (opens in new tab), our Facebook (opens in new tab) page, YouTube (opens in new tab) channel, Twitter (opens in new tab), and the website, GamesRadar.com (opens in new tab).

How to join the Future Games Show official co-streamer program

The Future Games Show invites you to join our official co-streamer program for 2023, with benefits including:

Official co-streamer asset pack

A chance to be listed on GamesRadar as an official co-streaming partner

Early access to show partner information and announcements

A chance to enter VIP co-streamer programs with merchandise from featured partners

The official co-streamer program is open to anyone, whether you’re an established broadcaster, or starting to grow your community.



You can apply for the Future Games Show Official Co-Streamer Program (opens in new tab) right here.

