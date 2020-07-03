Frozen 2 Disney Plus UK is available now - here are the best deals

Heads up everyone: Frozen 2 Disney Plus UK deals are available at last with the movie finally ready to stream. It's about time; the rest of the world has been able to watch Anna and Elsa's new adventure for months.

Because the film has finally arrived on this side of the pond, we've rounded up the best Frozen 2 Disney Plus UK deals going. It's the perfect movie to kick back and relax with over the weekend, particularly if you team it with a Hamilton Disney Plus watch-party (yes, the hit musical just arrived on the service as well).

In terms of offers, you've got a couple of choices. First up is the standard single month of the service for £5.99. and we'd probably recommend that option if you're not sure whether you want to commit or not - it can be easily cancelled before your subscription rolls over. Elsewhere, those in need of a new phone contract are in luck. O2 are giving away six-month Disney Plus memberships with certain contracts, so that's well worth investigating.

Finally, Frozen 2 is also available to stream via Now TV. If you sign up to the Sky Cinema Pass, you can get a seven day free trial. This effectively allows you to watch Frozen 2 without paying anything. Just be aware, Now TV only streams at 720p resolution.

Disney Plus (1 month) | £5.99 per month

This is the easiest and best-value way to watch Frozen 2 in the UK. If you're not sure about committing to Disney Plus, don't worry - it's easy to cancel your subscription before the membership rolls over into a second month. Want to give it a go, though? You can either continue paying £5.99 per month, or save two months by grabbing a £59.99 yearly sub.View Deal

O2 offer | Free 6-month Disney Plus pass

Mulling over grabbing a new phone or SIM deal? If you sign up with O2, you'll be given a free six-month Disney Plus membership that's worth an impressive £36. You may also be eligible to upgrade your existing contract, though it's worth weighing up the cost versus a Disney Plus membership's value.View Deal

Now TV (Sky Cinema Pass) | Free seven-day trial

If you'd rather go for a service that focuses on the latest hit movies, Now TV is a good bet. It has Frozen 2 now as well, albeit in a lower quality - it's only 720p unless you pay extra. Once your seven day trial is over, remember to cancel your sub - otherwise you'll pay £11.99 per month.View Deal

