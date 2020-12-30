Free PS Plus games for January 2021: Maneater, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, GreedFall

Sony has revealed the PS Plus games for January 2021: Maneater, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and GreedFall.

"PlayStation Plus starts 2021 with a bang. PlayStation Plus members will receive two PS4 titles – action-adventure Shadow of the Tomb Raider and action RPG Greedfall – on Tuesday January 5," writes Sony's senior manager of game services content, SIE, Adam Michel, on the official PS Blog .

"On the same day, PS5 owners with a PlayStation Plus membership can play a terrifying apex predator in the open world (sea?) RPG Maneater."

Here are the PS+ free games for January 2021:

Maneater (PS5)

Maneater is a single-player, open-world RPG with a difference – you're a shark.

We gave Maneater 4 stars out of 5 , stating: "This is no worthy exploration of man's cruelty to the natural world, and I suspect marine biologists would have something to say about much of the science, but it's the perfect distraction from a world gone mad, and weirdly therapeutic. When you're not filling the water with blood or launching an innocent human into the air with a flick of your tail, the waters are a pretty playground, and there's always mischief to be made in the resorts, water parks, and marinas."

This is only available for PS5 players, though – this "PlayStation Plus benefit" is "not applicable" on PS4.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider (PS4)

Lara's most recent outing takes you to South America to save humanity from a Maya apocalypse.

"So Lara has changed this time around, but you're still going to get all the things you want from her," we said in the GamesRadar+ 4 out of 5 review of Shadow of the Tomb Raider . "Battling man and beast with a bow and arrow (or a gun), doing some serious business with a climbing axe, a grappling hook and increasingly ridiculous rock formations, and puzzles that will poke at the grey slimy stuff between your ears. It'll be interesting to see where Square Enix can take my girl next, but they've done her proud this time around."

GreedFall (PS4)

GreedFall is described as a "stunning action RPG" in which you explore uncharted new lands and a remote island "seeping with magic, and filled with riches, lost secrets, and fantastic creatures".

We called GreedFall "a blast from the past", an "old school fantasy RPG [that's] it's a bit clunky and not as finely polished as something like, say, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, but it has a certain kind of charm you just can't ignore."

These three games will be available until February 1, 2021.

December 2020 free PS Plus games

Worms Rumble (PS4 and PS5)

Just Cause 4 (PS4 and PS5)

Rocket Arena (PS4 and PS5)

Bugsnax (PS5)