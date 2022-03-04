Free Guy 2 script is "days away" and "more movies" are coming, according to studio boss

Free Guy 2 is very much on its way, with 20th Century Studios boss Steve Asbell confirming that the script is nearly finished.

When asked about the status of the sequel in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter , he said: "We’re awaiting a script that is days away. It’s a fantastic story."

The first movie follows Ryan Reynolds’ Guy, an NPC (AKA Non-Playable Character) who becomes self-aware. When the developers of Free City – the GTA-like game that Guy lives in – decide to shut the servers down, Guy must fight to save the world as he knows it. But our hero’s not alone: Guy’s helped by Molotov Girl, the avatar for developer Millie (Jodie Comer), and her real-world partner Keys (Joe Keery).

It looks like we can expect more than one sequel on the horizon, too. "We have more Avatar movies coming, we have more Free Guy movies coming," Absell said. "We’re going to be pretty busy."

Before Free Guy 2 gets in front of cameras, Reynolds and Levy have teamed up again, this time for Netflix, with the sci-fi adventure movie The Adam Project. This time, Reynolds plays Adam, a man who must travel back in time to get help from his 13-year-old self. While he’s there, he encounters his late father, a physicist played by Mark Ruffalo, who is now the same age as Reynolds’ character. The movie will be released on March 11.