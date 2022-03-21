The Godfather director Francis Ford Coppola reveals he is a fan of Deadpool

The Godfather director Francis Ford Coppola has shared his thoughts on Deadpool – and he's a fan.

Coppola has previously criticized Marvel movies, but it seems the Ryan Reynolds film is the exception. "I liked Deadpool, I thought that was amazing," the director told Variety.

"I don't know that anyone gets anything out of seeing the same movie over and over again," Coppola said of Marvel back in 2019 (H/T The Guardian). "Martin [Scorsese] was kind when he said it's not cinema. He didn't say it's despicable, which I just say it is."

The Godfather is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, and Coppola has revealed his favorite scene from the film. "I think my favorite scene is when the little boy is with his grandfather, and Marlon surprised him with the orange in his mouth in the garden," he said.

As for Deadpool, that franchise will continue with the upcoming Deadpool 3, which has landed Shawn Levy as its director. The threequel will mark the third collaboration between Reynolds and Levy: the duo have also worked together on Free Guy and the recently released Netflix movie The Adam Project.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has also confirmed that Deadpool 3 will be set within the MCU, and will be R-rated.

The Marvel universe next continues with Moon Knight, which arrives on Disney Plus this March 30. It will be followed on the big screen by Doctor Strange 2 this May 6, and then Ms. Marvel starts streaming on June 8.

