Fortnite wants you to design a new building for Tilted Towers.

The Block, a space for showcasing the very best community creations, is coming back to Fortnite. Dubbed The Block 2.0, the feature's return will give fans of the battle royale the chance to help shape the look of Tilted Towers following its unfortunate destruction.

"Time to rebuild Tilted, and this time you are the architect", reads a post on the official Fortnite Twitter page (opens in new tab). "Design your own building to be constructed in the new Tilted Towers POI and get ready to submit your design once we open up submissions."

Designs deemed good enough will be featured in-game to be voted on by the Fortnite community. Those who receive the most votes could see their creations displayed across the game's Battle Royale and Zero Build modes.

The Fortnite developer has also added a variety of galleries and the Level Instance Device to enhance your building experience. According to Epic, the latter "can be placed on an island as a volume, and props, buildings, or other objects can be placed inside that volume to save as a new level instance." This allows you to easily copy items and replicate designs across to your own island.

To help budding builders, there are some pro tips from the Level Design team for creating the very best structures on Epic's website. Here you'll also find the submission criteria. Although Epic isn't accepting submissions right now, it's never too early to start working on your architectural marvel. To find out when you can submit it, follow Fortnite Creative (opens in new tab) on Twitter.

