Fortnite players on PS5 need to download a new version of the game from the store

If you're gearing up to play some Fortnite on your new PS5, it's worth noting that you'll need to download a new version of the game from the store.

As our global ditor-in-chief Sam Loveridge spotted while using the next-gen console, Fortnite will appear in your games library if you already own a copy on PS4. The game will be greyed out, though, and if you try to install it from your library, a message will pop up telling you it's "only available for PS4". But have no fear, Fortnite is available on PS5. In order to dive into a round of Battle Royale action, you'll need to go directly to the PlayStation Store and download the new version of the game in order to play.

Epic released a rundown of the next-gen upgrade coming to Fortnite on PS5 and Xbox Series X. On both machines, Fortnite will support 4K resolution at 60FPS, along with faster match loading times, and dynamic visuals and physics. Split-screen multiplayer will also be able to run at 60FPS. The Xbox Series S, on the other hand, won't of course support 4K, and will instead run at 1080p.

The PS5 version also has some features that are exclusive to the console, such as being able to choose your favourite game mode from the home screen. The PS5 controller will also add an additional layer of immersion, with Fortnite supporting the features of the DualSense.

As Epic detailed in its next-gen post, if you're a long-time player making the jump to next-gen, you'll be able to continue your progress on PS5 by logging into your Epic or PlayStation Network account.

Looking to do a spot of fishing in Fortnite as you soak in that next-gen upgrade? Here's our handy guide to help you get the Fortnite Pro fishing rod.