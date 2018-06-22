Fortnite may be getting its own PS4 bundle with a special skin and free V-Bucks

Fortnite is getting its own PS4 bundle with a special bonus skin this summer, according to what looks like an overeager post from the Italian PlayStation Facebook page. No other official PlayStation or Fortnite sources have shared the bundle so far, but Sony PlayStation Italia is Facebook-verified, so... it looks pretty legit.

Since Fortnite is already free-to-play, the bundle has to be a bit more creative with stuff to include. Here's what you get for picking one up, according to the box art and automated translation of the Facebook post:

A 500GB PS4 slim and controller, both in standard black

The Royale Bomber skin

500 V-Bucks (in-game currency)

It's not clear from the wording of the post whether the Royale Bomber skin (which has already been datamined and is viewable on Skin-Tracker ) will be available exclusively via the bundle, but it's a good bet that it will at least start out that way. The other special reward, a bonus 500 V-Bucks, is kinda paltry if I'm being honest. It's enough to get you an emote, but probably not one of the cool dancing ones. Combine that with the 600 V-Bucks you get with a Fortnite Starter Pack , though, and you have enough to pick up a Battle Pass with some left over - not to mention a cool extra skin.

According to the Facebook page, the bundle will be available starting on July 16 in Italy, so it may take a little longer one way or the other to arrive in your region. Maybe, if we're lucky, Sony will decide to start allowing Fortnite Switch and Xbox One crossplay by then?