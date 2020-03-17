Fortnite Helicopter locations: Where to find them and get airborne

After they were teased at the opening of the current season but conspicuous in their absence at launch, we finally have Fortnite helicopters in the game. So far in this chapter our vehicle transport has been limited to Fortnite motorboats, but now having access to Fortnite helicopters opens up a whole new world of possibilities for whizzing around the island in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2. Without being limited to waterways (or boosting your way over solid ground), the sky really is the limit if you can get hold of one of these choppers.

Unlike the motorboats, Fortnite helicopters don't have any weapons built in, though if your teammates are riding with you then they can fire their own arsenal from the sides. They do, however, have a boost for evasive manoeuvres (or to just get where you're going, faster) plus a loudspeaker you can activate to blast out Ride of the Valkyries and make all your Apocalypse Now dreams a Fortnite reality. If you're ready to take to the skies, then here are all of the Fortnite helicopter locations so you can lift off.

Fortnite Helicopter locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

On the map above we've marked the locations of five helipads, where the Fortnite helicopters spawn. Perhaps unsurprisingly, these are found at the five new Agency bases added at the start of the season, so watch out for those Fortnite Henchmen and Agents if you're heading to grab one of these flying machines from their source. If you prefer using map coordinates to track down where you need to go, then these are the Fortnite helicopter locations:

B1 - The Shark

- The Shark B7 - The Rig

- The Rig E4 - The Agency

- The Agency H1 - The Yacht

- The Yacht H5 - The Grotto

