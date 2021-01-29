Fortnite players Gangnam Style dance their way across the whole map

The Gangnam Style dance emote just debuted in Fortnite earlier today, and it's already proving a hit with players.

Players that like to dance across the entire map using the emote, that is. Just below, you can check out a gameplay snippet of two players dancing their way across the entire Fortnite map using the new Gangnam Style dance emote, going from Craggy Cliffs in the north, all the way to Flush Factory in the south.

Add a little Gangnam Style to your life.Dance on over to the Item Shop and grab the Emote now! pic.twitter.com/uao10oQmgFJanuary 29, 2021

It's an impressive feat, there's no doubting that. The Gangnam Style dance emote was just added into Fortnite earlier today through the in-game item store, and is now available to all players to purchase using V-Bucks. The fact that it's only just come out hasn't stopped players from pulling off weird feats like this, though.

If, for some reason, you've forgotten what all the fuss was about, refresh your mind with the 2012 original music video from Psy just below. Yes, it really is almost nine years since the video first debuted in 2012, smashing world records for the most-liked video in YouTube history at the time in just a few months.

This is just the latest in a very long series of crossovers that Fortnite has received so far this season (the Gangnam Style dance does count as a crossover, we think). None other than The Predator joined Epic's game last week, and God of War's Kratos and Halo's Master Chief joined the fight before that in December. It's been quite a busy few weeks for Fortnite in terms of high-profile crossover content and long may it continue.

