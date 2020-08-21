Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 Marvel theme and Thor skin teased in new promo art

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 promo art was just released on Twitter, and as data-miners predicted, it's all about Marvel and will heavily feature Thor.

Epic released the short, oddly silent teaser this morning. To be fair, it's pretty blunt compared to most teasers. Epic shared it with a conspicuous hammer, lightning, and rainbow emojis, and Thor's stern face is front-and-center. The obvious Marvel logo below the game name seals the deal. Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 will be a Marvel blowout, one way or another.

That's the end of the official information, but as Fortnite Insider reports, data-miners have gone a bit further – and they've been right about the new season so far, so we've reason to believe them. Anyway, mined information suggests that the story of Chapter 2 Season 4 will unfold through in-game comic books. One allegedly leaked comic shows a Thor skin, the villain Galactus, and Asgard's Rainbow Bridge (hence Epic's coy rainbow emoji). All of this remains to be seen, but it would make sense thematically.

One data-miner also claims to have received images of a skin and pickaxe based on Wolverine of the X-Men, and while he's not attached to the Thor universe, Wolverine is in Marvel's wheelhouse so he would be fair game for the season. This rumor is definitely more out-there, though, so take it extra salt.

Whatever Fornite Chapter 2 Season 4 has in store, we won't have to wait long to find out. The season starts next week on Thursday, August 27.