How to enable Fortnite 2FA, unlock the Boogie Down emote and protect your stuff

Chapter 2 has started and it's more important than ever to enable Fortnite two-factor authentication. There's even more stuff to earn and obviously you want keep your account safe. The extra layer of protection Fortnite 2FA provides makes it harder for your account to get hacked. Who doesn't want more security?

Using Fortnite two-factor authentication to protect your Fortnite account is really easy as well, as all you actually have to do is turn it on. Once that's taken care off you'll be sent a confirmation code by Epic whenever you login and, as that code will only be sent to you, it prevents other people from getting past that step. Your account is protected and you can sleep easy at night knowing no one can get at your stuff.

As well as added security, Fortnite 2 Factor Authentication will also unlock a free Boogie Down emote. Use it in game to show other people you're not worried about hackers. Anyway, here's a Fortnite 2 Factor Authentication guide to help you get set up and sleep easier at nights.

What is Fortnite 2FA?

Two factor authentication - 2FA for short - is essentially a way of keeping your Fortnite account more secure. Since Fortnite is so popular, there's always people trying to hack your account and gain access to your favourite skins, so enabling 2FA is absolutely mandatory for stopping unwanted intruders.

The way it works is by making it so whenever you (or someone else) tries to access your Fortnite account from a new machine, you will need to prove its legitimate by inputting a code. This can either be emailed to you or provided via an authenticator app - the preference is yours - and while it can be annoying if you have to do it frequently, it means your account will be completely secure. As long as you don't give anyone the unique 2FA code, of course.

How to enable 2FA on Fortnite

To enable 2FA on your Fortnite account, simply head to Fortnite.com/2FA. Log in to your Epic Games account and underneath the option to change your password, you should see the option to enable either email 2FA or authenticator app 2FA. Pick your preferred option and follow the instructions on screen to enable Fortnite 2FA.

How to get the Boogie Down emote through Fortnite 2FA

Enabling 2FA on your account will get you the Fortnite Boogie Down emote, which has been available for a few months now - next time you log in, you should receive your reward. So if you haven't got Fortnite 2FA yet, voila - you have a brand new dance to use in-game!

