For Honor free weekend kicks off this Thursday

Ubisoft's 2017 third-person fighting game For Honor will be free to play this weekend on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Starting Thursday, you'll have access to everything that comes with the Standard Edition, including the campaign and multiplayer modes.

The exact time the free weekend kicks off depends on the platform, so here's a quick breakdown:

PS4 and Xbox One players can download For Honor for free starting at 12:01am PT / 3:01am ET / 8:01am BST on July 23. And if you're playing on PC via Uplay or the Epic Games Store, you can start playing at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm BST on the same day. On Steam, players can download For Honor at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST on July 23.

The For Honor free weekend ends for console players at 11:59 PM PT / 2:59am ET / 7:59am BST on Sunday, July 26. Meanwhile, PC players have until 1pm PT / 4pm ET / 9pm BST on July 27 to play For Honor until the free trial gets taken down. And if you're more of a visual learner, here's a handy little chart that shows when you can start playing depending on your region and platform.

Ubisoft has made a fair amount of updates to For Honor since release, including the recent Year of the Reckoning expansion, which added new heroes, new loot, and a new battle pass system. Should you like what you play, Ubisoft is discounting the full game by 80% during the free weekend, and the progress you make in the trial carries over.