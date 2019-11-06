Popular

Football Manager 2020 wonderkids: the best young players to pick up for cheap at the start of the game

Here are our top picks for the Football Manager 2020 wonderkids you can pick up for cheap

While players like Kylian Mbappe and Joao Felix are technically known as Football Manager 2020 wonderkids, everybody already knows about them. Chances are, you won't be able to afford them either because they're already two of the best players in the world despite being under 21-years-old. If you're starting off as a team with less budget than the absolute titans in Football Manager like Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, you'll need to do some scouting to find some of the Football Manager 2020 cheap wonderkids. Here's all of our picks for the best cheap Football Manager 2020 wonderkids, with one of the best young players for each position explained.

Football Manager 2020 wonderkids: Goalkeepers

While there are a number of top talents for the future available to play in goal, our number one choice has to go to Manuel Gasparini, a 17-year-old Italian at Udinese. The asking price will vary, but you should be able to pick him up for around £5m and a percentage of the profit from next sale. Pick him up and you'll have a star 'keeper for years to come.

NameAgeClubValue (£m)
Manuel Gasparini17Udinese0.115
Ivan Martinez17Osasuna (Atletico Pamplona)0.150
Phelipe Megiolaro20Gremio0.04
Marco Carnesecchi18Atalanta0.14
Marcin Bulka19Paris Saint-Germain0.14
Maarten Vandevoordt17KRC Genk0.07
Sergio Dutra17Vitoria de Guimaraes0
Federico Ravaglia19Bologna0.09

Football Manager 2020 wonderkids: Full Backs

When it comes to full backs, there's a bunch of promising young players here, but the standout has to be Toni Herrero. An 18-year-old left back at Levante, Herrero is ideal for clubs not in the top tier but looking to buy young players for the future. His estimated cost is around £500k-£1m and he'll only ask for around £2k in wages, so he's a solid choice.

NameAgeClubPositionValue (£m)
Toni Herrero18LevanteD/WB L0.13
Zlatan Sehovic18FK PartizanD/WB L0.17
Facundo Mura20EstudiantesD/WB/M R1.66
Josko Gvardiol17Dinamo ZagrebD LC0.15
Josha Vagnoman18Hamburger SVD/WB RL1.21
Neraysho Kasanwirjo17AjaxD RLC0.13
Federico Ermacora19UdineseD LC0.05
Noah Katterbach181. FC KolnD/WB L0.18

Football Manager 2020 wonderkids: Centre Backs

Centre back is a tough position to fill for the future, because there's not a ton of options when you're on a budget. Nevertheless, one of the best players available here is Melvin Bard; along with also being a natural at left back, the 18-year-old is a well-rounded player who is excellent as a ball playing defender.

NameAgeClubPositionValue (£m)
Melvin Bard18LyonD LC, ML0.44
Sebastian Walukiewicz19CagliariD C, DM0.99
Jonathan Panzo18AS MonacoD LC0.42
Lukas Mai19Bayern MunichD C0.56
Igor Diveev19CSKA MoscowD C0.34
Luis Felipe18CoritibaD C0.02
Reece Oxford20FC AugsburgD C, DM2.42
Leonardo Balerdi20Borussia DortmundD C3.03

Football Manager 2020 wonderkids: Midfielders

Midfield covers defensive mid, centre mid, and attacking mid, so there's a wide range of positions here. The stand-out player here is Exequiel Palacios, an Argentinian centre mid plying his trade for River Plate. His best role is as a deep lying playmaker and with 16 passing at the start of the game, it's easy to see why. He'll be snapped up quickly by some big teams, so try to gazump them and get in early.

NameAgeClubPositionValue (£m)
Exequiel Palacios20River PlateM LC2.91
Thiago Almada18VelezAM LC2
Agustin Almendra19Boca JuniorsM RC1.9
Matias Palacios17San LorenzoAM C0.63
Florent da Silva16LyonAM C0.09
Gustavo Assuncao19FC FamalicaoDM1.15
Fausto Vera19Argentinos JuniorsDM1.49
Luca Connell18CelticM LC0.27

Football Manager 2020 wonderkids: Wingers

When it comes to wingers, you want players who are fast, and can either cross a ball well or cut inside and shoot. Rober, an AMR at Real Betis (Real Hispalis) is a great choice on that front; he's valued at just £62k, and has some impressive stats including his dribbling, first touch, technique, and more.

NameAgeClubPositionValue (£m)
Rober18Real Betis (Real Hispalis)AM RL0.06
Francisco Trincao19SC BragaAM RL1.33
Lazaro17FlamengoAM LC, CF0.02
Joao Pedro17FluminenseAM RL, ST4.1
Gabriel Veron16PalmeirasAM RL, ST0.02
Pelayo Morilla17Real Sporting GijonAM LC0.17
Daniel Maldini17MilanAM RLC0.1
Yusuf Barasi16AZ AlkmaarAM L, ST0.11

Football Manager 2020 wonderkids: Strikers

Finally, 16-year-old Matias Arezo is our top recommendation for a young striker. The Uruguayan plays for River Playe de Montevideo and despite being so young, he's valued at £600k and in our game, wanted by Paris Saint-Germain and FC Porto. You'll need to get in there quick, but he's worth the price.

NameAgeClubPositionValue (£m)
Matias Arezo16River Plate de MontevideoST0.6
Jose Juan Macias19Deportivo GuadalajaraAM L, ST0.76
Leonardo Marcos16SantosAM L, ST0.02
Nahuel Ulariaga17Godoy CruzAM R, ST0.5
Peglow17InternacionalST0.02
Fehmi Koc15AntalyasporST0.07
Juan Manuel Gutierrez17Danubio FCST0.07
Louis Munteanu17Viitorul ConstantaST0.06
