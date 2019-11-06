Football Manager 2020 wonderkids: the best young players to pick up for cheap at the start of the game

While players like Kylian Mbappe and Joao Felix are technically known as Football Manager 2020 wonderkids, everybody already knows about them. Chances are, you won't be able to afford them either because they're already two of the best players in the world despite being under 21-years-old. If you're starting off as a team with less budget than the absolute titans in Football Manager like Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, you'll need to do some scouting to find some of the Football Manager 2020 cheap wonderkids. Here's all of our picks for the best cheap Football Manager 2020 wonderkids, with one of the best young players for each position explained.

While there are a number of top talents for the future available to play in goal, our number one choice has to go to Manuel Gasparini, a 17-year-old Italian at Udinese. The asking price will vary, but you should be able to pick him up for around £5m and a percentage of the profit from next sale. Pick him up and you'll have a star 'keeper for years to come.

Name Age Club Value (£m) Manuel Gasparini 17 Udinese 0.115 Ivan Martinez 17 Osasuna (Atletico Pamplona) 0.150 Phelipe Megiolaro 20 Gremio 0.04 Marco Carnesecchi 18 Atalanta 0.14 Marcin Bulka 19 Paris Saint-Germain 0.14 Maarten Vandevoordt 17 KRC Genk 0.07 Sergio Dutra 17 Vitoria de Guimaraes 0 Federico Ravaglia 19 Bologna 0.09

When it comes to full backs, there's a bunch of promising young players here, but the standout has to be Toni Herrero. An 18-year-old left back at Levante, Herrero is ideal for clubs not in the top tier but looking to buy young players for the future. His estimated cost is around £500k-£1m and he'll only ask for around £2k in wages, so he's a solid choice.

Name Age Club Position Value (£m) Toni Herrero 18 Levante D/WB L 0.13 Zlatan Sehovic 18 FK Partizan D/WB L 0.17 Facundo Mura 20 Estudiantes D/WB/M R 1.66 Josko Gvardiol 17 Dinamo Zagreb D LC 0.15 Josha Vagnoman 18 Hamburger SV D/WB RL 1.21 Neraysho Kasanwirjo 17 Ajax D RLC 0.13 Federico Ermacora 19 Udinese D LC 0.05 Noah Katterbach 18 1. FC Koln D/WB L 0.18

Centre back is a tough position to fill for the future, because there's not a ton of options when you're on a budget. Nevertheless, one of the best players available here is Melvin Bard; along with also being a natural at left back, the 18-year-old is a well-rounded player who is excellent as a ball playing defender.

Name Age Club Position Value (£m) Melvin Bard 18 Lyon D LC, ML 0.44 Sebastian Walukiewicz 19 Cagliari D C, DM 0.99 Jonathan Panzo 18 AS Monaco D LC 0.42 Lukas Mai 19 Bayern Munich D C 0.56 Igor Diveev 19 CSKA Moscow D C 0.34 Luis Felipe 18 Coritiba D C 0.02 Reece Oxford 20 FC Augsburg D C, DM 2.42 Leonardo Balerdi 20 Borussia Dortmund D C 3.03

Midfield covers defensive mid, centre mid, and attacking mid, so there's a wide range of positions here. The stand-out player here is Exequiel Palacios, an Argentinian centre mid plying his trade for River Plate. His best role is as a deep lying playmaker and with 16 passing at the start of the game, it's easy to see why. He'll be snapped up quickly by some big teams, so try to gazump them and get in early.

Name Age Club Position Value (£m) Exequiel Palacios 20 River Plate M LC 2.91 Thiago Almada 18 Velez AM LC 2 Agustin Almendra 19 Boca Juniors M RC 1.9 Matias Palacios 17 San Lorenzo AM C 0.63 Florent da Silva 16 Lyon AM C 0.09 Gustavo Assuncao 19 FC Famalicao DM 1.15 Fausto Vera 19 Argentinos Juniors DM 1.49 Luca Connell 18 Celtic M LC 0.27

When it comes to wingers, you want players who are fast, and can either cross a ball well or cut inside and shoot. Rober, an AMR at Real Betis (Real Hispalis) is a great choice on that front; he's valued at just £62k, and has some impressive stats including his dribbling, first touch, technique, and more.

Name Age Club Position Value (£m) Rober 18 Real Betis (Real Hispalis) AM RL 0.06 Francisco Trincao 19 SC Braga AM RL 1.33 Lazaro 17 Flamengo AM LC, CF 0.02 Joao Pedro 17 Fluminense AM RL, ST 4.1 Gabriel Veron 16 Palmeiras AM RL, ST 0.02 Pelayo Morilla 17 Real Sporting Gijon AM LC 0.17 Daniel Maldini 17 Milan AM RLC 0.1 Yusuf Barasi 16 AZ Alkmaar AM L, ST 0.11

Finally, 16-year-old Matias Arezo is our top recommendation for a young striker. The Uruguayan plays for River Playe de Montevideo and despite being so young, he's valued at £600k and in our game, wanted by Paris Saint-Germain and FC Porto. You'll need to get in there quick, but he's worth the price.