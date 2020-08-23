Five Nights at Freddy's creator launches a new project to release the "most popular fangames"

The creator of horror franchise Five Nights at Freddy's, Scott Cawthon, has revealed they're working on a "giant collaboration" with the FNaF fanbase to mass release some of the community's best fan-made creations, including Five Nights at Candy's 4, The Joy of Creation: Ignited Collection, Popgoes Evergreen, One Night at Flumpty's 3, and even a remake/re-imagining of the original FNaF.

"Hey guys, I wanted to tell you all about a little project that I've been working on for a while now; it's a giant collaboration involving several fangame creators who have made some of the most popular fangames over the years here in the community," Cawthon explained in a post on the FNaF subreddit (thanks, Xenodizzy ). "It's a project that's designed to invest into those franchises, give back to the developers, and hopefully bring new entries to those franchises as well!

"There have been some great fanmade spinoff universes created in this community, and I want to see them keep going; that's why I've put some my own cash toward development of new games in those game series."

scott cawthon is literally funding fnaf fangames so they can be released multi-platform. if this isnt a game developer worthy of praise i seriously dont know what to tell you pic.twitter.com/ccWFqBbBDLAugust 22, 2020

"However, I’m going to stay OUT of the development side of things so that these creators can do their thing," Cawthon added. "They’re going to develop these games and interact with the fanbase just as they would have normally, and when the games are done, they’ll be released on GameJolt for free, just like normal.

"The difference now is that they’ll also be bundled up with other games from the same series, such as the classic versions, or remakes, or minigames, and sold on most major consoles and mobile as well (at least that’s the plan). Did I mention there may be some toys and other merchandise of these fangames too?"

As some of the older fangames may have used "copyrighted assets or assets created by other people", Cawthon explained that this means some of the fan games are getting "remade in part, or remade entirely".

"Some are being remade completely from scratch with new character designs, new sound design and new artwork! It’s a big project on the part of all of these creators, so please show these developers some support! I want to see these games on consoles, and then maybe, if it goes well, I can add more fangames to this project in the future! So yeah, I’d really like to see this turn into something cool. What do you think?"

In other FNAF news, Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted surprise landed on Nintendo Switch in May . The news was announced by developer Steel Wool Studios alongside a new launch trailer for the survival horror sequel, which marked the seventh entry in the long-running series, which became hugely popular after its first game caught fire amongst streamers and YouTubers when it released in 2014.

A recent tweet from cute collectible manufacturers Funko unwittingly unveiled the roster of characters heading to the next Five Nights at Freddy's game, Security Breach , before the game itself was able to do so.