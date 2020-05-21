Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted stealth launches onto Nintendo Switch today

Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted has surprise landed on Nintendo Switch today, and can now be purchased from the Nintendo eShop for $29.99/€29.99/£24.99.

The news was announced by developer Steel Wool Studios alongside a new launch trailer for the survival horror sequel (seen below), which marks the seventh entry in the long-running series, which became hugely popular after its first game caught fire amongst streamers and YouTubers when it released in 2014.

Help Wanted, which first launched in 2019 as a virtual reality exclusive on PC and PS4, is described as a collection of mini games centred around the franchise's core hook of possessed animatronics, which the player must try to escape from at all costs.

While the sequel does continue the story on from the events of the sixth game, new players shouldn't have to worry too much about catching up on lore. As long as you get the jist that these cuddly creatures are terrifying, and you needn't go anywhere near them, you should be fine.

The Switch version of Help Wanted will also incorporate the device's players advanced HD rumble technology, presumably to terrify you with random, unexpected jolts of vibration alongside the on-screen scares. Thankfully, if you're curious, you don't have to wait to find out, as the game is live on the store right now.

Stay up to date with all of the latest releases with our upcoming games of 2020 list.