First look at Guillermo del Toro's Nightmare Alley features Cate Blanchett, Bradley Cooper, and more

The first images from Nightmare Alley, Guillermo del Toro's new thriller, have been released.

Based on the 1946 novel of the same name by William Lindsay Gresham, the story has already been adapted for the screen once before back in 1947. It follows manipulative carnival worker Stan Carlisle (played by Bradley Cooper this time around), who joins forces with the dangerous femme fatale Dr. Lilith Ritter (Cate Blanchett). The new photos seemingly confirm that the movie has kept the '40s setting, playing homage to the golden age of film noir. However, unlike the 1947 version, del Toro's Nightmare Alley is R rated. Alongside Blanchett and Cooper, the movie also stars Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, and Rooney Mara.

Nightmare Alley will be released by Searchlight Pictures, a studio which comes under the Disney umbrella, and therefore will be getting an exclusive theatrical release like the rest of the House of Mouse's forthcoming 2021 movies.

This is del Toro's first movie since 2017's The Shape of Water , which was nominated for 13 Academy Awards and won four, including Best Picture and Best Director – the filmmaker has set himself a hard act to follow.

He's also helmed a remake of Pinocchio for Netflix, which is currently due to be released sometime this year (although a specific date has yet to be confirmed). The movie's voice cast includes Ewan McGregor, Tilda Swinton, and Christoph Waltz.