First Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 trailer confirms full reveal coming next week

A brief live-action trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has arrived, and alongside it Activision Blizzard has confirmed that the full reveal for the new game will land on June 8.

The worldwide Modern Warfare 2 reveal will take place on June 8 at 10am Pacific / 1pm Eastern / 6pm BST. The developers have not yet revealed where the event will be broadcast, but the official Call of Duty YouTube (opens in new tab) and Twitch (opens in new tab) channels are safe bets. The devs previously teased this event date in an earlier artwork reveal.

Today's trailer shows a group of soldiers preparing for battle in the back of a troop transport, before exiting into a desert battlefield. The group is Task Force 141, the international special ops unit who served as the protagonists of the original Modern Warfare 2. In a blog post (opens in new tab), developer Infinity Ward tells players to "remember the following as Task Force 141 assembles to stop a new threat: The Ultimate Weapon is Team."

"The ultimate weapon is team" doesn't make a whole lot of grammatical sense, but it's in today's trailer, the video's YouTube description, and the official tweet (opens in new tab) promoting the release. With that tagline, it seems Modern Warfare 2 will have a big focus on team combat.

The new Modern Warfare 2 was officially announced in April, and while the developers haven't said much beyond the title, there's been plenty of unofficial information leaking out since.

