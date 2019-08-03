Popular

Fire Emblem: Three Houses lost items guide: How to become the Sherlock Holmes of the lost and found

Elementary, dear Seteh, when you've got our Fire Emblem: Three Houses lost items guide

Fire Emblem Three Houses lost items guide
Finding the Fire Emblem: Three Houses lost items scattered around the kingdom and returning them to their rightful owner is an easy and equally satisfying challenge that hits any Sherlock Holmes craving perfectly. Assuming, that is, you know where to look in Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Lost items are a fun little mechanic in Fire Emblem: Three Houses, finding these misplaced possessions and bringing them back to their rightful owners is a way to build relationships with your units quickly. It can be tough at times though since finding the proper owner and returning items based on memory and knowledge alone can be tough. Here are step by step instructions, with tips on how to find and return the Fire Emblem: Three Houses lost items. 

How to find Fire Emblem: Three Houses lost items

Throughout the Persona-like segments where you walk around Gregg Mach Monastery you'll come across little glowing spots on the ground, in bushes, and on various pieces of furniture. Those spots are all pickups including fish hooks, ingredients, various other items, and lost items. You should always jog over to these spots and quickly grab whatever it is. There is no reason not to. 

As soon as you pick a lost item up you'll get a prompt about who might have dropped it (if it's not a lost item it'll just tell you what it is). They'll say things like "from someone who loves weight training" or "a tea aficionado" that give you a hint as to who the lost item belongs to. The bundle of dry hemp, for example, goes to someone who is "skilled with a bow," which could mean someone like Ashe or Bernadette. (Hint: It's Bernadette)

Speak to people to return Fire Emblem: Three Houses lost items

Once you find an item all you'll have to do is walk around the monastery and try to find who it belongs to. All you'll need to do is walk up to someone, talk to them, choose the lost item menu selection, and then choose an item. If you're right the character will thank you and you'll get a bond boost and if you're wrong they'll say it's not theirs. Some rejections are a tad more rude than others, I'm just trying to do a good deed for Pete's sake!

Outside those rude comments, there isn't a downside to trying to return an item to someone besides the rightful owner. So if you're confused by a specific item just try and go down the list to whoever you think it might belong to. It might be painful to hear rejections over and over, it just makes things a bit easier. 

Take a screenshot to help you return Fire Emblem: Three Houses lost items

If you're committed to recruiting certain characters in Three Houses, use the Nintendo Switch's screenshot feature to capture a picture of those likes and dislikes. It'll help you remember everything needed to recruit characters and return lost items. It's important to track the likes and dislikes of each character you want to recruit. Most of these traits show up at the beginning of the game before you choose a house and can be seen, through context, in conversation and support dialogue later on.

Find all the Fire Emblem: Three Houses lost items before the time jump

Once you get to the twenty-hour mark in Three Houses the story jumps ahead five years. It's only natural that the monastery would change over an amount of time like that meaning many of the characters will no longer be there. Once they leave you'll lose the opportunity to return lost items and recruit them. If you choose the Blue Lions, for example, then students you don't recruit from the Black Eagles and Golden Deer will be gone.

Lost items don't leave your lost item inventory after the time jump so you'll want to solve that mini-mystery if you're obsessive about completing everything in the game. If you're not interested in recruiting or learning more about a certain character then don't worry, there isn't much of a reason to return their items anyway. 

Fire Emblem: Three Houses lost items locations and months

Certain lost items only appear in certain months. They'll always be there at least so if you miss anything you can just try and grab it the second time around. Just remember the time jump though as some people aren't around any more to receive anything you might find. Here's a month by month list of every Fire Emblem: Three Houses item. 

ItemLocationOwner
1
GUARDIAN MOON
2
Light Purple VeilGreenhouseManuela
3
Lovely CombGreenhouseDorothea
4
Pegasus HorseshoesStablesIngrid
5
Introduction to MagicFishing PondAlois
6
Weathered CloakEntrance HallCatherine
7
Noseless PuppetKnight's HallGilbert
8
Iron Cooking PotKnight's HallDedue
9
Training LogbookKnight's HallDimitri
10
Letter to the GoddessGolden Deer ClassroomIgnatz
11
Handmade Hair ClipGolden Deer ClassroomHilda
12
Unfinished ScoreBlue Lions ClassroomAnnette
13
Snapped Writing QuillSecond Floor Advisory RoomSet
14
Animated BaitSecond Floor LibraryLinhardt
15
Toothed DaggerTraining GroundsFelix
16
Animal Bone DiceTraining GroundsShamir
17
Bag of SeedsCathedralMarianne
18
Dusty Book of FablesCathedralFlayn
19
20
PEGASUS MOON
21
New Bottle of PerfumeReception HallLysithea
22
Wax DiptychDining HallAnnette
23
Maintenance OilDining HallFerdinand
24
Annotated DictionaryDining HallPetra
25
Grounding CharmDining HallCaspar
26
Silk HandkerchiefGolden Deer ClassroomLorenz
27
The History of SrengBlue Lions ClassroomSylvain
28
Moon Knight's TaleCathedralAshe
29
Hedgehog CaseGraveyardBernadetta
30
31
GARLAND MOON
32
Wooden FlaskSceond Floor LobbyJeralt
33
Sketch of a SigilSecond Floor HallwayHanneman
34
White GloveBlack Eagle ClassroomEdelgard
35
School of Sorcery BookDining HallAnnette
36
Hand Drawn MapDining Hall GardensLeonie
37
Wooden ButtonTraining GroundsRaphael
38
Tattered OvercoatTraining GroundsCaspar
39
40
BLUE SEA MOON
41
Artificial FlowerPathway North of Knight's HallLorenz
42
Used Bottle of PerfumeMarketplaceHilda
43
Confessional LetterStablesMarianne
44
Bag of Tea LeavesBlack Eagles ClassroomFerdinand
45
Wellness HerbsSecond Floor InfirmaryManuela
46
Mysterious NotebookHoly Mausoleum Entrance, CathedralAlois
47
Thunderbrand ReplicaTraining GroundsCaspar
48
Badge of GraduationTraining GroundsCatherine
49
Noxious HandkerchiefTraining GroundsHubert
50
51
VERDANT MOON
52
Curry CombEntrance HallIngrid
53
Unused LipstickReception HallSylvain
54
Exotic FlowerReception HallPetra
55
Sword Belt FragmentTraining HallFelix
56
Needle and Thread1st Floor Dormitories, outside Bernadetta's RoomBernadetta
57
Portrait of RheaHallway, 2nd Floor Dormitories Cyril
58
Feather PillowDining HallLinhardt
59
Encyclopedia of SweetsGolden Deer ClassroomLysithea
60
Art BookCathedralIgnatz
61
62
HORSEBOW MOON
63
Agricultural SurveyStablesFerdinand
64
Antique ClaspFishing PondFlayn
65
Silver NecklaceEntrance HallGilbert
66
Silver BroochOfficer's Academy CourtyardDorothea
67
Spotless BandageGolden Deer ClassroomHilda
68
Hammer and ChiselSecond FloorHanneman
69
How to Bake SweetsCathedralMercedes
70
Bundle of HerbsCathedralAshe
71
Gardening ShearsTraining GroundsDedue
72
Black Leather GlovesTraining GroundsDimitri
73
74
WYVERN MOON
75
How to Be TidyStablesMarianne
76
Bundle of Dry HempMarketplaceShamir
77
Jousting AlmanacEntrance HallIngrid
78
Small Tanned HideReception HallPetra
79
Black Iron SpurDining HallFelix
80
Burlap Sack of RocksDining HallRaphael
81
Letter to RheaTraining GroundsCatherine
82
83
RED WOLF MOON
84
A Treatsie on EtiquitteEntrance HallLorenz
85
The Saints RevealedReception HallLinhardt
86
Crumpled Love LetterKnight's HallSylvain
87
Still Life Picture1st Floor DormitoryBernadetta
88
Songstress PosterOfficer's AcademyDorothea
89
Unfinished FableSecond Floor Advisory RoomSeteth
90
Clean Dusting Cloth Second Floor InfirmaryManuela
91
Well Used HatchetDining Hall GardensCyril
92
Crude ArrowheadsDining Hall BalconyLeonie
93
Foreign Gold CoinFishing PondAlois
94
Old Map of EnbarrFishing PondFlayn
95
Fruit PreservesCathedralMercedes
96
97
ETHERAL MOON
98
Evil-Repelling AmuletFishing PondAshe
99
Centipede PictureStablesShamir
100
Big SpoonDining HallRaphael
101
Princess DollReception HallLysithea
102
Blue StoneGolden Deer ClassroomIgnatz
103
Old Cleaning ClothSecond Floor LobbyCyril
104
Carving HammerKnight's HallGilbert
105
Lens ClothKnight's HallHanneman
106
Book of Ghost StoriesEast Side of the CathedralMercedes
107
Old Fishing RodSaint Statue Room in CathedralSeteth

