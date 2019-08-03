Fire Emblem: Three Houses lost items guide: How to become the Sherlock Holmes of the lost and found

Finding the Fire Emblem: Three Houses lost items scattered around the kingdom and returning them to their rightful owner is an easy and equally satisfying challenge that hits any Sherlock Holmes craving perfectly. Assuming, that is, you know where to look in Fire Emblem: Three Houses.
Lost items are a fun little mechanic in Fire Emblem: Three Houses, finding these misplaced possessions and bringing them back to their rightful owners is a way to build relationships with your units quickly. It can be tough at times though since finding the proper owner and returning items based on memory and knowledge alone can be tough. Here are step by step instructions, with tips on how to find and return the Fire Emblem: Three Houses lost items.
How to find Fire Emblem: Three Houses lost items
Throughout the Persona-like segments where you walk around Gregg Mach Monastery you'll come across little glowing spots on the ground, in bushes, and on various pieces of furniture. Those spots are all pickups including fish hooks, ingredients, various other items, and lost items. You should always jog over to these spots and quickly grab whatever it is. There is no reason not to.
As soon as you pick a lost item up you'll get a prompt about who might have dropped it (if it's not a lost item it'll just tell you what it is). They'll say things like "from someone who loves weight training" or "a tea aficionado" that give you a hint as to who the lost item belongs to. The bundle of dry hemp, for example, goes to someone who is "skilled with a bow," which could mean someone like Ashe or Bernadette. (Hint: It's Bernadette)
Speak to people to return Fire Emblem: Three Houses lost items
Once you find an item all you'll have to do is walk around the monastery and try to find who it belongs to. All you'll need to do is walk up to someone, talk to them, choose the lost item menu selection, and then choose an item. If you're right the character will thank you and you'll get a bond boost and if you're wrong they'll say it's not theirs. Some rejections are a tad more rude than others, I'm just trying to do a good deed for Pete's sake!
Outside those rude comments, there isn't a downside to trying to return an item to someone besides the rightful owner. So if you're confused by a specific item just try and go down the list to whoever you think it might belong to. It might be painful to hear rejections over and over, it just makes things a bit easier.
Take a screenshot to help you return Fire Emblem: Three Houses lost items
If you're committed to recruiting certain characters in Three Houses, use the Nintendo Switch's screenshot feature to capture a picture of those likes and dislikes. It'll help you remember everything needed to recruit characters and return lost items. It's important to track the likes and dislikes of each character you want to recruit. Most of these traits show up at the beginning of the game before you choose a house and can be seen, through context, in conversation and support dialogue later on.
Find all the Fire Emblem: Three Houses lost items before the time jump
Once you get to the twenty-hour mark in Three Houses the story jumps ahead five years. It's only natural that the monastery would change over an amount of time like that meaning many of the characters will no longer be there. Once they leave you'll lose the opportunity to return lost items and recruit them. If you choose the Blue Lions, for example, then students you don't recruit from the Black Eagles and Golden Deer will be gone.
Lost items don't leave your lost item inventory after the time jump so you'll want to solve that mini-mystery if you're obsessive about completing everything in the game. If you're not interested in recruiting or learning more about a certain character then don't worry, there isn't much of a reason to return their items anyway.
Fire Emblem: Three Houses lost items locations and months
Certain lost items only appear in certain months. They'll always be there at least so if you miss anything you can just try and grab it the second time around. Just remember the time jump though as some people aren't around any more to receive anything you might find. Here's a month by month list of every Fire Emblem: Three Houses item.
|Item
|Location
|Owner
1
|GUARDIAN MOON
2
|Light Purple Veil
|Greenhouse
|Manuela
3
|Lovely Comb
|Greenhouse
|Dorothea
4
|Pegasus Horseshoes
|Stables
|Ingrid
5
|Introduction to Magic
|Fishing Pond
|Alois
6
|Weathered Cloak
|Entrance Hall
|Catherine
7
|Noseless Puppet
|Knight's Hall
|Gilbert
8
|Iron Cooking Pot
|Knight's Hall
|Dedue
9
|Training Logbook
|Knight's Hall
|Dimitri
10
|Letter to the Goddess
|Golden Deer Classroom
|Ignatz
11
|Handmade Hair Clip
|Golden Deer Classroom
|Hilda
12
|Unfinished Score
|Blue Lions Classroom
|Annette
13
|Snapped Writing Quill
|Second Floor Advisory Room
|Set
14
|Animated Bait
|Second Floor Library
|Linhardt
15
|Toothed Dagger
|Training Grounds
|Felix
16
|Animal Bone Dice
|Training Grounds
|Shamir
17
|Bag of Seeds
|Cathedral
|Marianne
18
|Dusty Book of Fables
|Cathedral
|Flayn
19
20
|PEGASUS MOON
21
|New Bottle of Perfume
|Reception Hall
|Lysithea
22
|Wax Diptych
|Dining Hall
|Annette
23
|Maintenance Oil
|Dining Hall
|Ferdinand
24
|Annotated Dictionary
|Dining Hall
|Petra
25
|Grounding Charm
|Dining Hall
|Caspar
26
|Silk Handkerchief
|Golden Deer Classroom
|Lorenz
27
|The History of Sreng
|Blue Lions Classroom
|Sylvain
28
|Moon Knight's Tale
|Cathedral
|Ashe
29
|Hedgehog Case
|Graveyard
|Bernadetta
30
31
|GARLAND MOON
32
|Wooden Flask
|Sceond Floor Lobby
|Jeralt
33
|Sketch of a Sigil
|Second Floor Hallway
|Hanneman
34
|White Glove
|Black Eagle Classroom
|Edelgard
35
|School of Sorcery Book
|Dining Hall
|Annette
36
|Hand Drawn Map
|Dining Hall Gardens
|Leonie
37
|Wooden Button
|Training Grounds
|Raphael
38
|Tattered Overcoat
|Training Grounds
|Caspar
39
40
|BLUE SEA MOON
41
|Artificial Flower
|Pathway North of Knight's Hall
|Lorenz
42
|Used Bottle of Perfume
|Marketplace
|Hilda
43
|Confessional Letter
|Stables
|Marianne
44
|Bag of Tea Leaves
|Black Eagles Classroom
|Ferdinand
45
|Wellness Herbs
|Second Floor Infirmary
|Manuela
46
|Mysterious Notebook
|Holy Mausoleum Entrance, Cathedral
|Alois
47
|Thunderbrand Replica
|Training Grounds
|Caspar
48
|Badge of Graduation
|Training Grounds
|Catherine
49
|Noxious Handkerchief
|Training Grounds
|Hubert
50
51
|VERDANT MOON
52
|Curry Comb
|Entrance Hall
|Ingrid
53
|Unused Lipstick
|Reception Hall
|Sylvain
54
|Exotic Flower
|Reception Hall
|Petra
55
|Sword Belt Fragment
|Training Hall
|Felix
56
|Needle and Thread
|1st Floor Dormitories, outside Bernadetta's Room
|Bernadetta
57
|Portrait of Rhea
|Hallway, 2nd Floor Dormitories
|Cyril
58
|Feather Pillow
|Dining Hall
|Linhardt
59
|Encyclopedia of Sweets
|Golden Deer Classroom
|Lysithea
60
|Art Book
|Cathedral
|Ignatz
61
62
|HORSEBOW MOON
63
|Agricultural Survey
|Stables
|Ferdinand
64
|Antique Clasp
|Fishing Pond
|Flayn
65
|Silver Necklace
|Entrance Hall
|Gilbert
66
|Silver Brooch
|Officer's Academy Courtyard
|Dorothea
67
|Spotless Bandage
|Golden Deer Classroom
|Hilda
68
|Hammer and Chisel
|Second Floor
|Hanneman
69
|How to Bake Sweets
|Cathedral
|Mercedes
70
|Bundle of Herbs
|Cathedral
|Ashe
71
|Gardening Shears
|Training Grounds
|Dedue
72
|Black Leather Gloves
|Training Grounds
|Dimitri
73
74
|WYVERN MOON
75
|How to Be Tidy
|Stables
|Marianne
76
|Bundle of Dry Hemp
|Marketplace
|Shamir
77
|Jousting Almanac
|Entrance Hall
|Ingrid
78
|Small Tanned Hide
|Reception Hall
|Petra
79
|Black Iron Spur
|Dining Hall
|Felix
80
|Burlap Sack of Rocks
|Dining Hall
|Raphael
81
|Letter to Rhea
|Training Grounds
|Catherine
82
83
|RED WOLF MOON
84
|A Treatsie on Etiquitte
|Entrance Hall
|Lorenz
85
|The Saints Revealed
|Reception Hall
|Linhardt
86
|Crumpled Love Letter
|Knight's Hall
|Sylvain
87
|Still Life Picture
|1st Floor Dormitory
|Bernadetta
88
|Songstress Poster
|Officer's Academy
|Dorothea
89
|Unfinished Fable
|Second Floor Advisory Room
|Seteth
90
|Clean Dusting Cloth
|Second Floor Infirmary
|Manuela
91
|Well Used Hatchet
|Dining Hall Gardens
|Cyril
92
|Crude Arrowheads
|Dining Hall Balcony
|Leonie
93
|Foreign Gold Coin
|Fishing Pond
|Alois
94
|Old Map of Enbarr
|Fishing Pond
|Flayn
95
|Fruit Preserves
|Cathedral
|Mercedes
96
97
|ETHERAL MOON
98
|Evil-Repelling Amulet
|Fishing Pond
|Ashe
99
|Centipede Picture
|Stables
|Shamir
100
|Big Spoon
|Dining Hall
|Raphael
101
|Princess Doll
|Reception Hall
|Lysithea
102
|Blue Stone
|Golden Deer Classroom
|Ignatz
103
|Old Cleaning Cloth
|Second Floor Lobby
|Cyril
104
|Carving Hammer
|Knight's Hall
|Gilbert
105
|Lens Cloth
|Knight's Hall
|Hanneman
106
|Book of Ghost Stories
|East Side of the Cathedral
|Mercedes
107
|Old Fishing Rod
|Saint Statue Room in Cathedral
|Seteth
