Final Fantasy 7 Remake PS5 upgrade now available for those who downloaded the game via PS Plus

Square Enix will be offering Final Fantasy 7 Remake PS5 upgrade for free to those who have previously downloaded the game via PS Plus.

Announced via a tweet from the video game company, Square Enix shared that: "PS Plus subscribers who previously redeemed FinalFantasy VII Remake via PlayStation Plus will be able to upgrade to the PS5 version of the game" from this Wednesday (December 22) onwards.

December 19, 2021

This is great news for those who haven’t upgraded to the next-gen version yet, especially since previously you were only able to upgrade to the PS5 version of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake if you owned the game either physically or if you had purchased the digital version from the PlayStation Store. Before, players weren’t eligible to upgrade the PS Plus version of the game.

So is it worth upgrading? The PS5 version of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake is a polished version of the PS4 version but with a few extra features. The PS5 version gives players a photo mode, enhanced visuals, haptic feedback (thanks to the DualSense controller), and an option to switch between the 'Graphics Mode' that prioritizes 4K visuals, and a 'Performance Mode' which will instead give you 60fps. Overall, it’s just the best way to experience Midgar.

As mentioned in the tweet, a free PS5 upgrade to PlayStation Plus members isn’t the only thing Square Enix is offering this holiday season, the Final Fantasy 7 Remake DLC Episode Intermission (which features everyone’s favorite ninja Yuffie) is also available for 25% off for a limited time.