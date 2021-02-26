Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 will have a different director

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 will no longer be directed by Tetsuya Nomura.

Nomura, who was the main director of the first part, is handing over the mantle to Naoki Hamaguchi, who was his co-director for the first part of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake project.

Following the recent reveal of Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade for PS5 and a slew of new mobile games, Nomura shared the news with Famitsu that he would be stepping down as director of the project, but that he would still have a role as creative director of the series.

During Sony's State of Play broadcast, this chapter of Final Fantasy 7 Remake will feature new content focused around the character Yuffie. Now that the core gameplay and direction of Final Fantasy 7 Remake has been established, Nomura said that he will leave it in the hands of Hamaguchi, while still seemingly having the final say on everything to do with Final Fantasy 7 Remake going forward.

Before scoring the job as a co-director on FF7 Remake, Hamaguchi has worked on Lightning Returns, Final Fantasy 12, 13, and 14. Either way, it remains to be seen if Nomura's change in role for the project will have any practical changes on the direction of the remake.

Also in the interview, Nomura talks about the Intergrade trailer, which seems to be adding in character from the extended Final Fantasy 7 Compilation, specifically Wiess from Dirge of Cerberus. Speaking on this, Nomura remained tight-lipped, saying "As with Weiss, please wait for more information".

Check out everything announced during PlayStation's State of Play broadcast right here.