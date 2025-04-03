With its Nintendo Switch 2 remaster on the horizon, Bravely Default producer hopes "we can carry on this lineage into the future"

Bravely Default is making another comeback, and the series' producer hopes the team can continue making games "into the future."

In yesterday's Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, Square Enix announced that Bravely Default: Flying Fairy HD Remaster is giving the cult classic a facelift, restoring its online features, and adding in minigames that take advantage of the console's unique gimmicks. (It is a Switch 2 launch game, after all).

Bravely series general producer Tomoya Asano celebrated the news with a thank you note to fans, while hinting at a potential future for the turn-based throwback games.

"It's been a while since the 10-year anniversary, but I'm glad that my wishes have come to fruition in this way," Asano writes.

A special message from Bravely Series General Producer Tomoya Asano. pic.twitter.com/h7KWc0CTA9April 3, 2025

He then explains that Bravely Default laid the groundwork and "went on to inspire Octopath Traveler and our other HD-2D titles later on." While the original game's tagline – "a new lineage of RPG" – felt hyperbolic at the time, Asano says "it does feel somewhat like a lineage now" thanks to its outsized impact over the years.

"I hope that we can carry on this lineage into the future, too" he teases, "but if you haven't played the original game, then I strongly recommend that you try out Bravely Default Flying Fairy."

For those unfamiliar, Bravely Default was a standout 3DS JRPG on a system that was practically overflowing with standout JRPGs. It thoughtfully remixed Final Fantasy's old-school class system, introduced people to Octopath Traveler's BP-based combat, and threw in a bunch of modern innovations too. The mix of old and new led to two sequels, Bravely Second on the 3DS and Bravely Default 2 on the Switch.

Bravely Default Flying Fairy comes out the same day as the Nintendo Switch 2, on June 5.

