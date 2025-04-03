With its Nintendo Switch 2 remaster on the horizon, Bravely Default producer hopes "we can carry on this lineage into the future"

News
By published

A 3DS standout is making a comeback

Best 3DS games - Bravely Default
(Image credit: Nintendo)

Bravely Default is making another comeback, and the series' producer hopes the team can continue making games "into the future."

In yesterday's Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, Square Enix announced that Bravely Default: Flying Fairy HD Remaster is giving the cult classic a facelift, restoring its online features, and adding in minigames that take advantage of the console's unique gimmicks. (It is a Switch 2 launch game, after all).

Bravely series general producer Tomoya Asano celebrated the news with a thank you note to fans, while hinting at a potential future for the turn-based throwback games.

"It's been a while since the 10-year anniversary, but I'm glad that my wishes have come to fruition in this way," Asano writes.

He then explains that Bravely Default laid the groundwork and "went on to inspire Octopath Traveler and our other HD-2D titles later on." While the original game's tagline – "a new lineage of RPG" – felt hyperbolic at the time, Asano says "it does feel somewhat like a lineage now" thanks to its outsized impact over the years.

"I hope that we can carry on this lineage into the future, too" he teases, "but if you haven't played the original game, then I strongly recommend that you try out Bravely Default Flying Fairy."

For those unfamiliar, Bravely Default was a standout 3DS JRPG on a system that was practically overflowing with standout JRPGs. It thoughtfully remixed Final Fantasy's old-school class system, introduced people to Octopath Traveler's BP-based combat, and threw in a bunch of modern innovations too. The mix of old and new led to two sequels, Bravely Second on the 3DS and Bravely Default 2 on the Switch.

Bravely Default Flying Fairy comes out the same day as the Nintendo Switch 2, on June 5.

Want something totally new? Check out the other upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 games.

See more Games News
Kaan Serin
Freelance contributor

Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about jrpg
Final Fantasy 7 Remake screenshot showing Aerith staring ahead, a concerned expression on the young woman&#039;s face

Final Fantasy 7 Remake is coming to the Nintendo Switch 2 and its sequels might too, as Square Enix says to "look forward to the continued development" of the JRPG series
A screenshot from Metaphor: ReFantazio of Strohl&#039;s awakening scene.

Metaphor: ReFantazio had to dial back an early battle system inspired by a notoriously brutal 2003 JRPG, because 20 years later, players found it "irrational" and "just not fun"
Dante in Devil May Cry

6 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime, Disney Plus, and more (April 4 - 6)
See more latest
Most Popular
Dante in Devil May Cry
6 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime, Disney Plus, and more (April 4 - 6)
Metroid Prime 4
Metroid Prime 4's Star Wars-style opening space battle has the 14-year-old Metroid nerd in me absolutely screaming
emma frost holding a drink and giving a toast in a frosty gown
Marvel Rivals season 2 adds Emma Frost and Ultron as the Hellfire Gala becomes a battleground
Nintendo Switch 2, dock and TV
Nintendo Switch 2 officially has the Nvidia DLSS tech that's become essential for PC gaming, promising "10x the graphics performance" of Switch 1
Mario Kart World screenshot showing Mario and friends drifting into pole position
Analysts attribute Nintendo's eye-watering Switch 2 pricing spread to tariffs, market chaos, rising costs, and more: "Nintendo is charging this price because they feel they can and that people will pay"
Dan Da Dan anime
Dan Da Dan is getting a surprise movie – and it's the only way to see season 2 early
Official promo image of the JLab Gaming x MrBeast gaming headset.
JLab and MrBeast have collaborated on a surprisingly cheap gaming headset
Image of the official HORI Piranha Plant Switch 2 camera, and its official box art, on a pink GamesRadar background.
I'm getting the Switch 2 on day one, but I need Hori's new Piranha Plant camera more
Lazarus
Lazarus release schedule – when is episode 1 on Adult Swim?
Daniel Craig in No Time to Die
After fan backlash, Amazon is "committed to honoring the legacy" of James Bond and work is already underway on 007's "fresh, exhilarating new chapter"