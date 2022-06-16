Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 is called Rebirth, launching Winter 2023

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, formerly referred to as Remake Part 2, has been revealed, with Square Enix confirming a launch on PS5 "next Winter."

The first trailer for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth was shown off during today's 25th anniversary stream, where we finally got to see glimpses of what Square Enix has described as "a different atmosphere" compared to the part one of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake. We can see what appears to be a more open world outside of Midgar as well as big story teases via narration from Cloud and Aerith. Check out the thrilling first trailer right here:

Today's reveal trailer's focus on a bigger, more open world is in keeping with past comments we've heard from the developers. Last July, co-director Naoki Hamaguchi told IGN the "next installment will involve Cloud and company to leave Midgar and explore the world," and that "our next challenge will be to create gameplay that leverages the vastness of the world."

One of the few criticisms of the first Final Fantasy 7 Remake chapter is that it's quite linear all the way through to the end, its setting confined to the bustling urban sprawl of Midgar. This time around, however, Cloud and co. are leaving Midgard in pursuit of Sephiroth, and it looks and sounds like there will be a little more space to move around.

Curiously, a chief developer on Rebirth is already distinguishing Rebirth as very much a standalone game that players can experience without having played the first game. Creative director Tetsuya Nomura even suggests Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth as an alternative starting point for the series.

"Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is being designed so that people can enjoy this game whether they know the original game or not," Nomura said in a statement shared just after today's announcement. "In fact, new players might even enjoy starting their Final Fantasy VII journey with Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. Cloud and his friends embark on a new journey in this game, and I believe that the scenes that they witness after leaving Midgar will give players a fresh, new experience."

Producer Yoshinori Kitase shared his own statement, acknowledging the three years (and change, if we're counting) wait between Final Fantasy 7 Remake and the upcoming Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, and promising "development is proceeding at an astonishingly fast pace for such a large-scale HD title."

"Making the middle part of a trilogy has its own challenges, but there are plenty of classic second installments in the world of film that are defined by stunning story twists and deeper explorations of their characters," Kitase said. "Often these second installments become a favorite amongst the fans."

Meanwhile, Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Intergrade is launching on Steam tomorrow, June 17.